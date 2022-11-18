After you take one on the chin, it takes a while to get your focus back.

Stunned in the morning, West Valley was slow to shake it off in the late afternoon at the Class 4A state volleyball tournament. But once the cobwebs were cleared, the Rams found their best game and are still alive for Saturday's trophy round.

Handed a 3-0 setback by Camas in the first round, West Valley lumbered a bit through two sets in a loser-out match against Skyline but then charged away for a 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13 victory at the SunDome.

"We were a little frantic to start, but then we came together and started communicating better and that's always important," said senior libero Emily Strong, who had 19 digs. "We picked our energy up and started focusing on celebrating each point and resetting for each point. That helped us play so much better."

The eighth-seeded Rams will take on No. 12 Jackson in another loser-out match at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday with the winner playing for seventh and eighth at 3:15 p.m. Jackson followed the same path, getting swept by Curtis in the first round and then eliminating Richland 3-1.

For an unsettling stretch against Skyline, the No. 16 seed, West Valley's offensive rhythm was disjointed by its struggles with passing, the main issue in the 25-16, 25-23, 25-11 loss to Camas.

"This team has always been on the quiet side and it was all about getting some intensity and energy," said coach Jill O'Brien. "After the second set, I just said, 'Look, you know how to pass, you know how to execute and you know how to play at a high level. Now go do it.' They turned it around from there."

Unlike the first two sets, including the one they won, the Rams shot out to a quick lead at 7-2. Skyline fought back to within 11-10, but West Valley hit the gas again and took charge the rest of the way.

Better communicating was helpful and better passing was certainly a plus. But having the biggest arm on the floor was a difference maker as Central Washington signee Kennedy Webb pounded 26 kills, served seven aces and had 14 digs. The Spartans had no answer for that.

Down 14-12 in the opening set, Webb sparked a 6-0 run with four of those aces, the flat and deep variety that had Skyline's backrow edgy all match. Lily Kinloch turned in a double-double with 13 kills and 15 digs and Lexi Barbee collected 44 assists as the senior class took charge to push its season to another day.

The big upset of the 4A tournament came early when No. 2 North Creek lost in four to Olympia. North Creek could be the opponent if West Valley gets passed Jackson.

Saturday's 9:45 a.m. semifinals will feature No. 4 Lake Stevens vs. No. 1 Puyallup and No. 3 Mount Rainier vs. No. 7 Graham-Kapowsin. Puyallup played up to its seeding by sweeping Camas in the quarterfinals, and Mount Rainier needed five sets to subdue CBBN district champion Wenatchee.

WV highlights — Skyline: Kennedy Webb 26 kills, 7 aces, 14 digs; Lily Kinloch 13 kills, 1 ace, 15 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 7 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Emily Strong 4 assists, 19 digs; Lexi Barbee 44 assists. Camas: Webb 7 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs; Kinloch 7 kills, 11 digs; Leaverton 3 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks; Strong 6 digs, 1 ace; Barbee 16 assists.