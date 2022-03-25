Tommy Meluskey struck out nine over five innings in the opener and Steven Johnson fanned eight in the nightcap as West Valley swept Wenatchee 7-4, 8-2 in CBBN baseball on Friday at West Valley.
Johnson allowed just one earned run in seven innings to close out the sweep and avenge Tuesday's 8-7 loss at Wenatchee.
Junior Brody Mills had himself a day at the plate, going 6-for-8 with a double, triple, home run and eight RBI.
The Rams (2-1, 3-1) host Sunnyside for a single game on Tuesday.
WV highlights — Game 1: Tommy Meluskey 5 IP, 3 hits, 2 BB, 9 K, 1-2, 2b, run; Brody Mills 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; John Sullivan 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 IP, 0 hits. Game 2: Steven Johnson CG, 7 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K; Mills 3-4, 3b, run, 4 RBI; Drew Johnson 2-2, 3b, 4 runs; Jackson May 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Pablo Llamas 1-3, 2b, run; Meluskey 3-3, 2 RBI.
-
DAVIS 3-5, SUNNYSIDE 1-2: At Sunnyside, starters Kenan Rottman and Dominik Martinez combined for 11 strikeouts as the Pirates finished a three-game sweep of the Grizzlies.
Trent Williams had a two-run triple in the opener for Davis, and teammate Morgan Rodriguez had two hits, two runs scored and two stolen bases in the second game.
Davis moved to 3-0 in league and 4-0 overall heading into Tuesday’s single game at Eisenhower. Sunnyside (0-3, 2-3) has a three-game series with Wenatchee next week.
Highlights — Game 1: Trent Williams (D) 1-3, 3b, 2 RBI; Trent Willsey (D) 1-3, run; Kenan Rottman (D) 5 IP, 4 K; JJ Montelongo (S) LP, 4 BB, 14 K; Simon Johnston (S) 3b. Game 2: Morgan Rodriguez (D) 2-4, 2 runs, 2 sb; Joel Fernandez (D) 2-4, 2b, RBI; Dominik Martinez 5 IP, 7 K; J'Den Briones (S) 2-3, 2b.
-
MOSES LAKE 18-10, EISENHOWER 4-1: At Eisenhower, Brodi Phillips was 3-for-4 for the day, drew two walks, doubled and drove in three runs for the Cadets, who host Davis on Tuesday.
Eisenhower highlights — Game 1: Brodi Phillips 1-2, run, 2 RBI; Kyan Helseth 1-3, 2 RBI; Machai Lincecum 2-2, run. Game 2: Phillips 2-2, 2b, RBI; Danny Gomez 1-3, 2b, run.
-
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 15-18, WAHLUKE 0-0: At Wahluke, Joel Godina and Josh Perez both threw no-hitters and combined for 14 strikeouts for the Wildcats.
Toppenish highlights — Game 1: Joel Godina 3 IP, 6 K, perfect game; Julian Godina 2-2, 3 runs; Dakoda Bauer 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Luciano Cortes 2-3, 3b, 3 RBI, 2 runs. Game 2: Josh Perez 4 IP, 8 K, CG, no-hitter; Julian Saiz 3-3, 4 runs; Gage Williams 2-3, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Edgar Bustillos 2-4, 2 3b, 4 RBI; Nico Ramos 2-2, 2b, 2 runs.
-
ROYAL 22, LA SALLE 6: At La Salle, Eddie Messer was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and pitched four innings with six strikeouts for the Lightning.
La Salle highlights: Eddie Messer 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, 4 IP, 4 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Justus Barker 1-1, 2b; Jacob Rettig 1-2, 3 runs; Nathan Singh 2-4, 2 RBI.
-
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
WENATCHEE 2, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, the Panthers opened their league season with a win and moved to 3-1-1 overall. Eisenhower will host West Valley on April 1.
In other matches, Sunnyside beat West Valley 4-0.
First half: 1, Wenatchee, Tyler Wisen (Marcos Bravo), 25:00.
Second half: 2, Wenatchee, Marcos Bravo, 46:00.
Saves: Caleb Coronel (E) 7, Set Munguia (W) 3.
-
SOFTBALL
CBBN
Friday's scores: Sunnyside 24-24, Davis 11-8; Moses Lake 10-19, Eisenhower 0-0.
