Who won, who lost in Week 9 of the high school football season.
CBBN
Sunnyside 28, Davis 8
West Valley 28, Wenatchee 9
Eastmont 37, Moses Lake 35
CWAC
Othello 35, East Valley 10
Ephrata 28, Ellensburg 7
Prosser 52, Selah 7
SCAC West
Toppenish 21, Zillah 0
Naches Valley 35, La Salle 22
EWAC West
Cle Elum 20, Granger 14
Goldendale 56, Highland 3
S.E. 1B
Pomeroy 62, Sunnyside Ch. 48
Nonleague
Cheney 28, Eisenhower 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.