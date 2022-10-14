Who won, who lost in Week 7 of the high school football season.
CBBN
West Valley 38, Eisenhower 0
Wenatchee 43, Davis 0
Moses Lake 21, Sunnyside 19
CWAC
Prosser 38, East Valley 14
Othello 55, Ellensburg 7
Ephrata 47, Grandview 10
SCAC West
Toppenish 42, La Salle 0
Naches Valley 54, Wapato 7
EWAC West
Cle Elum 65, Highland 28
Goldendale 55, White Swan 0
Kittitas 55, Granger 0
River View 67, Mabton 0
S.E. 1B
Liberty Christ. 64, Sunnyside Christ. 22
St. John-Endicott 70, Yakama Tribal 0
Nonleague
Zillah 42, Selah 17
