West Valley vs. Eisenhower football
West Valley defenders tackle Eisenhower's Greysen Sartain Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Who won, who lost in Week 7 of the high school football season.

CBBN

West Valley 38, Eisenhower 0

Wenatchee 43, Davis 0

Moses Lake 21, Sunnyside 19

CWAC

Prosser 38, East Valley 14

Othello 55, Ellensburg 7

Ephrata 47, Grandview 10

SCAC West

Toppenish 42, La Salle 0

Naches Valley 54, Wapato 7

EWAC West

Cle Elum 65, Highland 28

Goldendale 55, White Swan 0

Kittitas 55, Granger 0

River View 67, Mabton 0

S.E. 1B

Liberty Christ. 64, Sunnyside Christ. 22

St. John-Endicott 70, Yakama Tribal 0

Nonleague

Zillah 42, Selah 17

