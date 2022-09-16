Who won, who lost in Week 3 of the high school football season.
West Valley 27, Davis 7
Moses Lake 47, Eisenhower 13
Eastmont 56, Wenatchee 24
Prosser 54, Grandview 0
Kennewick 54, Sunnyside 20
East Valley 48, Heritage 7
Toppenish 48, Mount Baker 31
Hoquiam 21, La Salle 14
Royal 42, Zillah 0
Naches Valley 28, Wahluke 0
Dayton-Waitsburg 28, Highland 20
Burbank 35, Kittitas 13
Chelan 54, Cle Elum 16
Adna 56, White Swan 6
Lake Roosevelt 34, Mabton 0
Goldendale 20, Onalaska 0
DeSales 44, Sunnyside Ch. 20
