Who won, who lost in Week 3 of the high school football season.

West Valley 27, Davis 7

Moses Lake 47, Eisenhower 13

Eastmont 56, Wenatchee 24

Prosser 54, Grandview 0

Kennewick 54, Sunnyside 20

East Valley 48, Heritage 7

Toppenish 48, Mount Baker 31

Hoquiam 21, La Salle 14

Royal 42, Zillah 0

Naches Valley 28, Wahluke 0

Dayton-Waitsburg 28, Highland 20

Burbank 35, Kittitas 13

Chelan 54, Cle Elum 16

Adna 56, White Swan 6

Lake Roosevelt 34, Mabton 0

Goldendale 20, Onalaska 0

DeSales 44, Sunnyside Ch. 20

