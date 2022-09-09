Nonleague
Ellensburg 6, Davis 0
Timberline 14, Eastmont 13
Kamiakin 36, Moses Lake 29
Post Falls (Id.) 28, Sunnyside 25
East Valley 16, Naches Valley 0
Ephrata 28, Quincy 0
Grandview 32, Wapato 0
Royal 14, Othello 0
Prosser 34, Zillah 22
Okanogan 57, Selah 7
Toppenish 48, Washougal 22
Seton Catholic 39, Goldendale 20
Lake Roosevelt 49, Highland 7
