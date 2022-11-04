Who won, who lost in Week 10 of the high school football season.

CBBN-GSL-MCC crossovers

Chiawana 42, West Valley 0, winner to state

Davis 14, Ferris 12

Gonzaga Prep 28, Moses Lake 26, winner to state

Richland 31, Eastmont 22, winner to state

Walla Walla 34, Eisenhower 6

University 30, Wenatchee 0

CWAC-GSL crossovers

Selah 43, North Central 14

Prosser 55, Pullman 0

East Valley (Yakima) 44, East Valley (Spokane) 0

Othello 48, Shadle Park 14, winner to state

Ephrata 17, Clarkston 7, winner to state

SCAC crossovers

Zillah 44, College Place 21, winner to state

Toppenish 22, Connell 0, winner to state

Royal 51, Naches Valley 6, winner to state

La Salle 21, Kiona-Benton 0

Wahluke 39, Wapato 12

EWAC crossovers

Goldendale 42, Tri-Cities Prep 0, winner to state

Kittitas 23, Burbank 8, winner to state

River View 35, Cle Elum 0, winner to state

Highland 24, Mabton 15

Warden 40, White Swan 28

