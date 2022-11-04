Who won, who lost in Week 10 of the high school football season.
CBBN-GSL-MCC crossovers
Chiawana 42, West Valley 0, winner to state
Davis 14, Ferris 12
Gonzaga Prep 28, Moses Lake 26, winner to state
Richland 31, Eastmont 22, winner to state
Walla Walla 34, Eisenhower 6
University 30, Wenatchee 0
CWAC-GSL crossovers
Selah 43, North Central 14
Prosser 55, Pullman 0
East Valley (Yakima) 44, East Valley (Spokane) 0
Othello 48, Shadle Park 14, winner to state
Ephrata 17, Clarkston 7, winner to state
SCAC crossovers
Zillah 44, College Place 21, winner to state
Toppenish 22, Connell 0, winner to state
Royal 51, Naches Valley 6, winner to state
La Salle 21, Kiona-Benton 0
Wahluke 39, Wapato 12
EWAC crossovers
Goldendale 42, Tri-Cities Prep 0, winner to state
Kittitas 23, Burbank 8, winner to state
River View 35, Cle Elum 0, winner to state
Highland 24, Mabton 15
Warden 40, White Swan 28
