Here are the Valley's football pairings for Week 10 with eight teams in winner-to-state games:
-
CBBN/GSL/MCC crossovers
Thursday
Eisenhower (1-8) at Walla Walla (1-8), 6 p.m.
Friday
West Valley (6-3) at Chiawana (9-0), winner to state, 6 p.m.
Ferris (1-8) at Davis (0-9), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Hanford-Lewis & Clark winner at Sunnyside (5-4), winner to state, 6 p.m.
-
CWAC/GSL crossovers
Thursday
Selah (2-7) vs. North Central (0-7) at Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Friday
Pullman (4-4) at Prosser (7-2), 6 p.m.
East Valley-Spokane (1-8) at East Valley-Yakima (6-3), 6 p.m.
Saturday
Ellensburg (4-5) vs. Rogers-Spokane (3-6) at Gonzaga Prep, 3 p.m.
-
SCAC crossovers
Friday
College Place (3-6) at Zillah (6-3), winner to state, 7 p.m.
Toppenish (7-2) at Connell (3-6), winner to state, 7 p.m.
Naches Valley (6-3) at Royal (7-1), winner to state, 7 p.m.
La Salle (3-6) at Kiona-Benton (2-7), 6 p.m.
Wahluke (3-6) at Wapato (1-8), 7 p.m.
-
EWAC crossovers
Thursday
Warden at White Swan, 6 p.m.
Friday
Tri-Cities Prep (5-4) at Goldendale (7-2), winner to state, 7 p.m.
Burbank (7-2) at Kittitas (6-3), winner to state, 7 p.m.
Cle Elum (3-6) at River View (8-1), winner to state, 7 p.m.
Mabton (0-9) at Highland (1-8), 6 p.m.
Grandview (1-8) at Granger (4-5), 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.