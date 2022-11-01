Toppenish vs. Zillah football
Buy Now

Toppenish defeated Zillah 21-0 last week and both are seeking state berths from the SCAC on Friday.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Here are the Valley's football pairings for Week 10 with eight teams in winner-to-state games: 

-

CBBN/GSL/MCC crossovers

Thursday

Eisenhower (1-8) at Walla Walla (1-8), 6 p.m.

Friday

West Valley (6-3) at Chiawana (9-0), winner to state, 6 p.m.

Ferris (1-8) at Davis (0-9), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Hanford-Lewis & Clark winner at Sunnyside (5-4), winner to state, 6 p.m.

-

CWAC/GSL crossovers

Thursday

Selah (2-7) vs. North Central (0-7) at Central Valley, 6 p.m.

Friday

Pullman (4-4) at Prosser (7-2), 6 p.m.

East Valley-Spokane (1-8) at East Valley-Yakima (6-3), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Ellensburg (4-5) vs. Rogers-Spokane (3-6) at Gonzaga Prep, 3 p.m.

-

SCAC crossovers

Friday

College Place (3-6) at Zillah (6-3), winner to state, 7 p.m.

Toppenish (7-2) at Connell (3-6), winner to state, 7 p.m.

Naches Valley (6-3) at Royal (7-1), winner to state, 7 p.m.

La Salle (3-6) at Kiona-Benton (2-7), 6 p.m.

Wahluke (3-6) at Wapato (1-8), 7 p.m.

-

EWAC crossovers

Thursday

Warden at White Swan, 6 p.m.

Friday

Tri-Cities Prep (5-4) at Goldendale (7-2), winner to state, 7 p.m.

Burbank (7-2) at Kittitas (6-3), winner to state, 7 p.m.

Cle Elum (3-6) at River View (8-1), winner to state, 7 p.m.

Mabton (0-9) at Highland (1-8), 6 p.m.

Grandview (1-8) at Granger (4-5), 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment