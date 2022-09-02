Nonleague
Evergreen 27, Eisenhower 13
Selah 17, Davis 14
West Valley 34, Walla Walla 0
Mead 14, Eastmont 13
Moses Lake 21, Ephrata 14
Prosser 20, Sunnyside 12
Skyline 15, Wenatchee 0
East Valley 21, Quincy 0
Zillah 48, Ellensburg 21
Wahluke 21, Grandview 19
Cashmere 47, La Salle 6
Cascade 38, Naches Valley 21
Toppenish 34, Royal 6
Highland 16, Wapato 6
Cle Elum 26, Mason 10
Goldendale 25, White Salmon 8
Dayton-Waitsburg 34, Granger 0
Lake Roosevelt 40, Kittitas 21
Warden 20, White Swan 14
Sunnyside Ch. 52, Tekoa-Rosalia 30
Liberty Christian 52, Yakama Tribal 0
