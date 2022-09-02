Selah vs. Davis football
Selah's Clayton McMillin makes a catch near the end zone during a 17-14 victory against Davis Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Selah, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Nonleague

Evergreen 27, Eisenhower 13

Selah 17, Davis 14

West Valley 34, Walla Walla 0

Mead 14, Eastmont 13

Moses Lake 21, Ephrata 14

Prosser 20, Sunnyside 12

Skyline 15, Wenatchee 0

East Valley 21, Quincy 0

Zillah 48, Ellensburg 21

Wahluke 21, Grandview 19

Cashmere 47, La Salle 6

Cascade 38, Naches Valley 21

Toppenish 34, Royal 6

Highland 16, Wapato 6

Cle Elum 26, Mason 10

Goldendale 25, White Salmon 8

Dayton-Waitsburg 34, Granger 0

Lake Roosevelt 40, Kittitas 21

Warden 20, White Swan 14

Sunnyside Ch. 52, Tekoa-Rosalia 30

Liberty Christian 52, Yakama Tribal 0

Reach Michael Ambrose at mambrose@yakimaherald.com.

