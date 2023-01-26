With the final days of January dwindling down, all the pieces are coming together for Wapato's girls basketball team.
Leading scorer, an elite record-setting senior.
Second-leading scorer, a precocious freshman.
No. 3, a sophomore with state-tournament credentials.
No. 4, a junior with three years on varsity.
It's all there from all the classes, and the result so far is a 15-1 record while ranking third in the Class 1A state poll and first in the WIAA's state RPI.
Even with that nifty resume, head coach Joe Blodgett knows that putting all the pieces together is not the entire process. It's then steering that collective to a peak performance, and the Wolves are working toward that now.
It's a bit easier, too, because there's a path to follow and the tracks are fresh.
"Last year was a great example for us to follow," said leading scorer KK Bass. "We played our best at state, especially the last two days when it got harder and harder. When we got into those games we just clicked, and we've got a lot of the same girls back."
Last year's team not only peaked at state but carried an edge with it, having received a No. 9 seed. The Wolves, with one senior starter, drubbed Overlake by 33 in the regional round to clinch a spot in the SunDome and then dispatched No. 8 Seattle Academy in the first round. After a close setback to eventual runner-up Nooksack Valley in the quarterfinals, Wapato dug deep to avenge three previous losses to No. 5 Zillah and then beat No. 6 Freeman with a tough-as-nails effort for fourth place.
"The regional game was a spark for us because we came out and played an incredible first quarter," Blodgett noted. "The girls were ready to put it all together. With the style of game we play, it's tough to play that many days in a row. But that effort showed it can work. These girls have done it."
Blodgett believes the versatility of this team makes it capable of playing any style with success. But he's sticking with the brand — the up-tempo, pressing and trapping barrage that is very demanding but can be very rewarding. Wapato's only loss was at Davis, which is 15-1 and ranked third in 4A, and the Wolves have taken down Prosser, currently No. 4 in 2A.
"People might look at our system and think it's just chaotic," Blodgett explained. "But it requires a lot of discipline and everybody has as a role. Getting the right traps, getting the right rotations, getting the right cuts — teaching all that and putting in the work to execute it and sustain it is very demanding. That's the other principle behind what we do — be willing to outwork teams. We had a bit of a slow start with that this season, but we've picked it up lately."
If looking for a weakness, one might try to make something of the fact that there's only one senior.
Well, that senior is Bass. And she seems like two or three players.
The dynamic 5-foot-10 forward, who was an easy pick for the first team of last year's all-tournament squad in the SunDome, is averaging 23.6 points, and last week she tied Wapato's school record with a 39-point game against Naches Valley. Of that total, 23 came in the first quarter.
Bass has never had any trouble scoring. The added chore this season is leading, especially as a class of one.
"I feel like I'm setting a good example, at least I hope so," she smiled. "I try to set the tone on defense, which is really important for us, and I do what I can to make sure we're communicating. Sometimes it seems like a lot of pressure, leading, but the young girls need that. I want to be that example."
Making her job easier is all the experience around her. There are eight juniors who have put in plenty of hard yards, most notably Jordan Espinoza and Semone Kenoras, and were a crucial part of last year's trophy run. And the youth is stellar. Sophomore Trinity Wheeler was a revelation at state last year and can take over a game, while freshman Deets Parrish is emerging more and more with each game. From the backcourt, Wheeler has had games of 27, 26 and 23 points and Parrish has hit 23, 22 and 20.
"I think we're playing faster than last year and our defense has been getting better," Bass said. "We push each other in practice to make the games easier. It's a lot of work, but that's our game."
It's a game few teams want to play, especially at state when four games in four days is possible. But Blodgett has made it part of the program's culture. Its identity, actually.
A project manager for Yakima Klickitat Fisheries, Blodgett took over as head coach in 2010 and two years later the Wolves earned the program's first state trophy in 28 years. In his 13th season, he surpassed 200 wins earlier this month.
There's a quick smile when Blodgett looks ahead to the postseason and considers what this team is capable of. Everybody saw it last year, and this team will undoubtedly be seeded higher with a potential path directly to the quarterfinals. The best thing, he says, is the excitement in town.
"In representing Wapato they make us proud and the community gets behind that," he said. "That's why I love coaching here so much. We've got a good tradition going. Wapato has one of the best atmospheres for basketball that there is in the state. I tell the girls to savor it. Enjoy it and soak it in."
And soon, when the district tournament is cleared and regionals await, they'll know what to do because they've done it before.
With the pieces in place, put on a show.
