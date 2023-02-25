Hit them with the press, stagger them from the perimeter and finish them with depth.
Wapato's combination of jab-jab-uppercut was in full flex Saturday afternoon against a stout opponent as the Wolves earned a 63-48 victory over Deer Park in the Class 1A state tournament at Davis.
Seeded third and riding a 15-game win streak, Wapato forced 14 turnovers in the first half and then hit six of its nine 3-pointers over the final nine minutes to wear down No. 6 Deer Park, which had won 14 in a row.
"With the higher seeded teams, we're all bunched up and we knew we were in for a challenge," said coach Joe Blodgett. "We had trouble getting in rhythm early against their zone, but once we locked in on defense that helped us find our rhythm. That's a good team and they were well prepared."
With capable scorers and a sizeable rebounding advantage, Deer Park fought back from its turnover-induced deficit. The Stags whittled it down to 34-28 and 39-33 in the third quarter.
But then came the aerials.
Each time Deer Park had a flash of a comeback, Wapato would nail a shot behind the arc. Freshman Deets Parrish cast in three during the nine-minute closing rush, senior KK Bass hit two and Trinity Wheeler knocked one down.
"We have the luxury of having those guards and it's hard to guard them all," Blodgett said.
Bass, the SCAC West's player of the year, led the game with 22 points. Parrish finished with four triples and 16 points and Wheeler nearly had a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds.
The 5-foot-5 Wheeler had four points at halftime, got frustrated by that and decided to go to work on the boards with her tenacity.
"If I'm not scoring I might as well get rebounds or give assists to teammates that are scoring," said Wheeler, who earned all-tournament honors as a freshman when Wapato placed third at state last year. "I really noticed it in the first half, that I wasn't having a good game. My teammates picked me up."
Wheeler helped mitigate the inside strength of Deer Park, which had 42 rebounds behind 6-foot Darian Herring and Allie Garry, who both had double-doubles. But the Stags managed just three 3-pointers, all from Brooklyn Coe, and committed 23 turnovers.
Deer Park (20-3) will return to Yakima to play a loser-out game in the SunDome on Wednesday against Zillah, which trounced Sultan 72-33.
Wapato (23-1) advances directly to Thursday for a 12:15 p.m. quarterfinal against either Seattle Academy or Montesano.
"We're stronger and we're better," Wheeler said of the Wolves' return to the SunDome. "We grew up together playing basketball and this is what you dream about."
DEER PARK — Brooklyn Coe 11, Berlyn Zimmerer 10, Allie Garry 13, Reiter 0, Darian Herring 14, Solomon 0. Totals 18-50 9-11 48.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 15, Kenoras 0, Deets Parrish 16, Alvarado 0, Espinoza 8, KK Bass 22, Johnson 2, Totals 24-64 6-7 63.
Deer Park=7=8=18=15=—=48
Wapato=13=15=14=21=—=63
Highlights: Herring (DP) 12 rebs; Garry (DP) 11 rebs; Coe (DP) 3 3p; Wheeler (W) 9 rebs; Parrish (W) 4 3p; Jordan Espinoza (W) 7 rebs; Bass (W) 3 3p.
