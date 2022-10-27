ELLENSBURG — Abby Harrell delivered 16 kills and 20 digs as fifth-ranked Ellensburg completed a sweep of No. 9 Selah and clinched the top district seed in CWAC volleyball Thursday night.
The Bulldogs earned a 25-23, 25-23, 25-16 sweep, digging deep in the second set when there were 14 ties and four lead changes. Ellensburg won the first meeting 3-1 at Selah.
Ellensburg lifted its league record to 10-0 and closes out the regular season next week with matches against Ephrata and Othello.
Selah moved to 9-2 and after a bye on Tuesday will host Ephrata on Thursday.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 8-8 serving, 16 digs; Madi McNett 2 blocks, kill; Emily Hutchinson 15-15 serving, ace, 4 kills, 7 digs; Taylor Kieser 2 aces, block, 8 kills, 17 digs, 15 assists; Maddy Miller 3 assists, ace, dig; Ana Hrle 3 kills, block; Bella Lee 2 kills, 5 digs; Madilynn Shurtleff 6 kills, ace, block, 10 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 8-8 serving, 5 digs, 6 assists.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 16 kills, 20 digs, 9 perfect passes; Alana Marrs 3 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs; Olivia Anderson 4 kills, 8 blocks; Hazel Murphy 5 kills, 2 blocks; Parker Lyyski 3 kills, 2 blocks; Leah Drexler 3 aces, 12 pp, 16 digs, 4 assists; Lilly Button 13 assists, 3 digs; Kacey Mayo 11 assists, 7 digs; Taylor Alder 3 digs, 3 pp; Leah Lewis 11 pp, 8 digs.
GRANDVIEW 3, OTHELLO 1: At Grandview, Mia Sanchez’s 32 assists and 13 digs sparked the Greyhounds to a 20-25 25-20 29-27 25-17 win. Grandview (3-8) plays at East Valley on Tuesday.
In other CWAC play, Ephrata defeated Prosser 3-0 to improve to 7-3.
Grandview highlights: Natalie Copeland 14 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Sienna Black 12 kills; Natalee Trevino 7 kills; Chantel Rosales 11 digs; Amaya Benitez 10 digs; Jazmine Richey 19 digs; Mía Sanchez 13 digs, 32 assists.
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, the Rams swept 25-11, 25-14, 25-13 to earn a share of the league title with Wenatchee at 11-1.
West Valley owns the tiebreaker over Wenatchee, having a 4-3 advantage in sets head-to-head, and will host the district finals on Nov. 5. The Rams will play Wenatchee in the championship game at noon with the loser playing for the second state berth at 2 p.m.
Wenatchee finished its league campaign with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 win over Eisenhower.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 18 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs; Lily Kinloch 7 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs; Mia Gonzalez 5 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs; Lexi Barbee 22 assists, 2 aces; Millea McMurry 7 assists, 2 aces; Emily strong 10 digs.
DAVIS 3, EASTMONT 1: At Eastmont, the Pirates prevailed 25-15, 26-24, 14-25, 25-14 for their third straight win to lock down third place at 7-5.
Davis will host No. 6 seed Eisenhower in a district play-in game on Tuesday. In the other play-in game, No. 4 Moses Lake will host No. 5 Eastmont.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 11-11 serving, 3 aces, 16 kills, 5 pp, 10 digs, 1 block; Kailey Willsey 14-16 serving, 3 aces, 12 kills, 3 pp, 1 dig, 3 blocks; Litzy Carrillo 15-15 serving, 1 ace, 8 kills, 4 pp, 16 digs, 1 block; Camryn Birch 6-9 serving, 4 kills, 2 pp, 1 dig, 3 blocks; Kathleen Velasquez 11-13 serving, 1 dig, 35 assists; Sally Gargus 22 pp, 15 digs, 2 assists; Rose Pineda 12-14 serving, 5 pp, 9 digs, 2 assists; Sienna Kerrigan 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 assist.
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Highland, the Timberwolves wrapped up a 12-0 run through West play with a 25-10, 25-10, 25-6 sweep.
The eight-team district tournament starts on Tuesday and Goldendale will host the East No. 4.
Goldendale highlights: Taryn Rising 5-5 serving, 4 digs, 12 kills, 5 assists, 4 perfect passes; Gwen Gilliam 4 aces, 6 pp, 6 digs, 5 kills; Emily Tindall 8-8 serving, 25 assists, 3 kills, 2 digs; Brook Blain 10 kills, 3 blocks, 3 pp; Lexi Molnar 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs; Ada Garner 11-11 serving, 2 aces, 1 kill; Lydia Hanning 14-14 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 block; Tessa Larcome 2-3 serving, 1 dig; Ella Riley 1 dig.
Highland highlights: Lanessa Jones 5 serves, 7 kills; Autumn Hamett 5 kills.
GRANGER 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At White Swan, the Spartans swept 25-12, 25-4, 25-12 to complete West play at 10-2 with their fourth straight win. With the No. 2 seed Granger will host a first-round district match on Tuesday.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 16-19 serving, 9 aces, 2 kills, 24 assists, 1 dig; Eliana Rios 8-9 serving, 4 aces, 5 digs, 14 perfect passes; Alyssa Roman 18-19 serving, 17 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs, 4 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 3-3 serving, 6 kills, 6 digs, 7 pp; Marian Alaniz 13-15 serving, 7 aces, 2 kills, 1 pp; Amy Torres 6-8 serving, 1 ace, 11 kills, 3 digs, 5 pp; Stacey Cruz 5 digs, 6 pp; Estrella Valencia 4 kills, 1 block
White Swan highlights: Keegan Wolfsberger 3 kills; Emily Dick 1 assist; Tyanna Ryan 3 perfect passes.
CLE ELUM 3, MABTON 1: At Cle Elum, the Warriors secured the No. 3 seed at 8-4 with a 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 victory. Cle Elum and No. 4 Mabton will both travel for their district openers on Tuesday.
Mabton highlights: Alana Zavala 20-23 serving, 3 aces, 4 kills, 15 digs, 1 assist; Keirrah Roettger 10-11 serving, 2 aces, 8 kills, 10 digs, 1 assist; Joana Mata 10-10 serving, 1 ace, 4 digs, 5 kills, 15 assists; Jentry Simpson 16-17 serving, 5 kills, 4 digs, 2 ace, 8 assists; Clarisa Rojas 6-7 serving, 1 ace, 6 digs; Maritza Galarza 7-7 serving, 1 ace, 9 kills, 1 dig; Kimberly Quesada 9 digs; Sheyla Ramos 1 dig; Ashley Macedo 5-5 serving, 8 dig; Aracely Reyna 3 digs, 1 assist.
NONLEAGUE
QUINCY 3, KITTITAS 1: At Kittitas, the Jackrabbits prevailed 26-24, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15 as Kittitas concluded its season.
Kittitas highlights: Courtney Patteson 2 kills. 1.5 blocks, 3 aces, 12 digs; Paige Danielle 1 ace, 20 digs; Dakota Rivera 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig; Carly Schaenherr 1 ace, 4 digs; Dixie Best 3 kills, 3 digs; Gabby Santos 1 kill, 1 ace, 13 digs, 8 assists, 1 block; Mira Presnell 8 digs; Gilena Provaznik 4 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Taylor Roberts 1 kill, 2 digs, 3 assists, .5 blocks; Addison Conley 2 assists; Kayliana Blackmore 2 digs.
