The Central Washington Volleyball Board of Officials will have its first meetings for the 2021 season on Monday and Wednesday at Riverside Christian High School in Terrace Heights. Both meetings start at 6 p.m.
Anyone interested in officiating school volleyball this fall should attend. New officials are desperately needed and training will be provided. Former high school or college players are especially encouraged to give it a try.
For more information, please contact Dick Brown at 952-7357 or Trudy Bray at 961-2731.