Living up to her high standards hasn’t been easy for Abby Harrell, but challenges for her end up sharing a common fate.
They surrender.
And it was evident the moment she showed up at Ellensburg High School.
In the fall of 2019, the volleyball team was equipped with eight seniors, made an unbeaten run through the CWAC and reached the Class 2A state championship final in its hometown. In the midst of all that veteran presence, Harrell and her big arm stepped in as a freshman and was a driving force behind that big season, which saw her earn first-team all-state honors.
How does a youngster follow that up?
Well, back-to-back CWAC player of the year honors and a commitment to Villanova, that’s how. And in her final season, the Bulldogs are 7-0 in league, ranked seventh in the state and treading toward a late-season peak. During her four seasons, the Bulldogs have won 36 of 38 league matches.
“I’ve been blessed to have had some amazing coaches who have pushed me to continue to develop and grow, both in high school and club,” she said of her ongoing ascension as one of the state’s top outside hitters. “Through my last four years I’ve learned that when one is challenged and pushed, you either learn to rise or succumb to pressure.”
A good deal of that resolve was hardened during and after the pandemic, both personally and for her family. Growing up on a hay farm, where she worked and assisted in the fields since age 9, Harrell saw the challenges in the industry escalate during COVID and the quick adjustments the family business had to make. At the same time, following the promise of her breakout freshman season, she had to scramble to keep her development and skills moving forward.
“Those experiences taught me determination and resilience, which came in handy during COVID,” she said. “I’ve learned to be comfortable being uncomfortable and I’ve used that mindset in my last four seasons. COVID wasn’t the best experience, but life is full of situations in which we have to pivot.”
After her delayed and vastly shortened sophomore season, Harrell led Ellensburg to a sixth straight league title and later in her junior year committed to Villanova. From the Kittitas Valley to the outskirts of Philadelphia — that’s some move. But one she knew instantly was right. Villanova coaches had seen Harrell in club tournaments in Las Vegas and Arizona and they felt she was right for them, too.
“I flew there for a weekend to see them in person, attend a camp, and meet the team,” she explained. “After connecting right away with the players, coaches, and faculty it was obvious that Villanova had exactly what I was looking for. Aside from being one of the top-ranked private, religious schools in the nation, having exceptional academics, competitive athletics, and a beautiful campus, I was ultimately drawn to the people. Villanova checked all the boxes.”
By committing so much time to volleyball, including playing for a club team based in Idaho, Harrell got her major-college scholarship. But she wasn’t able to apply her considerable athleticism to other sports, the most tempting one for her being track and field.
So is that all she does, volleyball all day, every day?
Far from it.
Harrell has carried a 4.0 grade-point average throughout high school and to prepare for Villanova she ramped up the academics last year with a steady load of AP classes. Having been involved with ASB all four years, she’s currently the senior class vice president and the National Honor Society treasurer. She’s a Kittitas County Fair ambassador, involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, works at a local daycare, and participates in the National 4-H program.
Try catching up with her. It’s hard.
“Being a scholar-athlete is a tough road and to be successful, you must give up some social activities,” she conceded. “Although I have missed out on some things, it has been well worth it as I’ve learned so much.”
The one thing Harrell didn’t have on her plate before this season was being a senior leader. That time is now.
Last week the big and imposing Bulldogs appeared to turn a corner, defeating rival Selah in four and Ephrata in three on the road with Harrell delivering 36 kills and 33 digs. An even bigger test will come this weekend at the Burlington-Edison Invitational, which will basically be a sneak preview of the state tournament in the SunDome next month.
Harrell, who ripped 17 kills in her first state-tournament match as a freshman, has been rock steady, averaging 15 kills during Ellensburg’s first pass through the CWAC.
“We’re a young team with a lot of height and raw talent,” she noted. “This season we have been working hard to connect all our pieces and last week that began to show. Our communication, volleyball IQ, and overall mental performance have been our main focuses.”
Who better to be at the front of that charge than someone who’s been doing that for four years?
