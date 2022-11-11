FEDERAL WAY — Selah's Izzy Vick qualified second and third in her individual sprints and helped the Vikings qualify for the championship final in the 200-yard medley relay during Friday's Class 2A-1A preliminaries at the state swimming championships.
Vick, a senior, clocked a career-best 56.20 seconds for second in the 100 freestyle prelims. That time was bettered only by Fife senior Lindsay Campbell, the topseed who timed 54.58 on Friday.
Earlier in the afternoon session, Vick qualified third in the 50 free at 25.22 and joined Addison Flowers, Gabi Young and Elise Ozanich for sixth in the 200 medley prelims.
Ellensburg senior Emily Holt will be alongside Vick in the 100 free final, having qualified fifth in a career-best 57.26, and she anchored the Bulldogs to the fifth-best time in the 400 free relay. Holt just missed making the championship final in the 50 free, placing ninth.
Placers nine through 16 qualified for Saturday's B finals and can still score points for their teams.
Saturday's 2A-1A finals begin at 1:15 p.m. The 4A finals, which include Eisenhower freshman Adelaide Loeser in the B final of the 200 individual medley, start at 8:30 a.m.
-
Class 4A
200 IM: 13, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 2:21.21.
Class 2A
200 medley relay: 6, Selah (Flowers, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:01.22; 15, Ellensburg (Keller, Fredrickson, Holloway, Child) 2:06.59; 16, Grandview (Mireles, Alvarez, VanTress, Grant) 2:10.45; 22, Prosser (Martinez, Perkins, Miller, Domanico) 2:13.57.
200 IM: 19, Macey Holloway (Ell) 2:33.20.
50 free: 3, Izzy Vick (Selah) 25.22; 9, Emily Holt (Ell) 26.30.
100 fly: 12, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:04.97; 13, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 1:05.62; 18, Macey Holloway (Ell) 1:09.54.
100 free: 2, Izzy Vick (Selah) 56.20; 5, Emily Holt (Ell) 57.26; 12, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 59.50.
500 free: 21, Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 6:03.76.
200 free relay: 9, Selah (Strand, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 1:50.26; 16, Ellensburg (Rice, Fredrickson, Dick, Holt) 1:52.97; 24, Grandview (VanTress, Trevino, Grant, Mireles) 1:59.85.
100 back: 21, Addison Flowers (Selah) 1:11.27.
100 breast: 16, Gabi Young (Selah) 1:16.88; 18, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:17.70; 19, Hannah Perkins (Prosser) 1:17.86.
400 free relay: 5, Ellensburg (Holloway, Rice, Child, Holt) 4:00.63; 9, Selah (Goin, Cavanaugh, Espinoza-Coleman, Strand) 4:09.16; 22, Prosser (Miller, Martinez, Domanico, Perkins) 4:36.76.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.