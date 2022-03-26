Gearing up for the big spring break meets at Zaepfel Stadium in the coming weeks, Saturday was relay day for most of the Valley's track and field athletes.
And with sunny, calm conditions across the region, the batons were flying.
At West Valley's XXIX Ram Relays, Mt. Spokane's boys and Hanford's girls won the team titles with West Valley's boys and Eisenhower's girls coming up for second in the 12-team meet.
Caden Casteel (3,200) and Cade Golbek (300 hurdles) won track races for WV's boys while Jackson Cluff had the top performances in the high jump and long jump while also helping the Rams win the 4x100.
Hannah Hilton won the 1,600 for Eisenhower's girls while teammate Kara Mickelson anchored the first-place 4x400, which clocked 4:12.28, and ran the 600 leg to help the Cadets win the Chuck Millard (co-ed) Medley Relay.
At Selah's Ramos Relays, Cooper Quigley's anchor leg of 1:54 helped the Vikings set a school record in the 4x800 of 8:19.81. The same foursome won the distance medley, and Selah's boys won the 4x100 in 44.60.
Naches Valley's Julian Rodriguez was a double winner in the high jump (6-0) and long jump (20-1.5).
East Valley's Allison Bryan captured the 100 hurdles (17.4) and long jump (15-8.5) on the girls side and she anchored the Red Devils to a win in the 4x200.
Highland's Gwen Rydberg swept the shot and discus, and Zillah's Kassy Garza and Mia Hicks upped their Valley bests in the jumps and ran on the Leopards' victorious 4x100. Garza cleared 5-2 in the high jump and Hicks spanned 32-10.75 in the triple jump.
At Ephrata's Ray Cross Invitational, Sunnyside's Myles Newhouse took his first crack at a two-lap race and won the 800 in 2:00.02.
Ellensburg's Kate Laurent ran a career-best in the 1,600 while winning in 5:10.16, and teammate Joshua Boast won the 110 hurdles in 16.11.
-
RAM RELAYS
At West Valley
BOYS
1600: Ethan Stout (Hanford) 4:33.14. 3200: Caden Casteel (WV) 9:51.86. 300H: Cade Golbek (WV) 42.98. 4x100: West Valley (Chandler, Cluff, Teerink, Lee) 44.39. 4x100 throwers: Mt. Spokane 50.09. 4x200: Southridge 1:35.35. 4x400: Mt. Spokane 3:29.34. Sprint medley: Mt. Spokane 1:38.08. 4x110 hurdles: Eisenhower (Waddle, Murphy, Larsen, Johnson) 1:16.17.
Shot: Ethan Williamson (Mt. Spokane) 47-9.25. Disc: Jaden Lang (Mt. Si) 134-5. Jav: Jose Ochoa (Ike) 157-4. HJ: Jackson Cluff (WV) 6-2 (3-way tie). PV: Keagan Melone (Southridge) 11-6. LJ: Cluff (WV) 20-8. TJ: Kade Smith (Chiawana) 39-5.
GIRLS
1600: Hannah Hilton (Ike) 5:32.20. 3200: Katie Murdock (WV) 11:48.24. 300H: Iliana Moran (Hanford) 48.53. 4x100: Southridge 51.16. 4x100 throwers: Hanford 56.78. 4x200: Southridge 1:50.45. 4x400: Eisenhower (Leach, Clark, Alvarado, Mickelson) 4:12.28. Sprint medley: Southridge 2:01.72. 4x100 hurdles: Southridge 1:15.64.
Shot: Katelynn Gelston (Hanford) 43-3.75. Disc: Gelston (Han) 144-5. Jav: Gelston (Han) 126-4. HJ: Jayden Smith (So) 5-0. PV: Graison Oberman (Han) 11-1. LJ: Sofia Correa (Pasco) 15-5. TJ: Smith (So) 33-10.5.
-
RAMOS RELAYS
At Selah
BOYS
1600: Alden Williams (Go) 4:50.0. 110H: Seih Jackson (KB) 17.05. 4x100: Selah (Moore, Salveson, Mooney, Lakey) 44.60. 4x200: Toppenish (Garcia, Torres, Ferolito, Cortes) 1:41.07. 4x800: Selah (Anderson, Swedin, Orozco, Quigley) 8:19.81. Sprint medley: Wapato (Mendoza, Azurin, Vela, Loza) 1:40.71. Distance medley: Selah (Anderson, Quigley, Swedin, Orozco) 11:27.37.
Shot: Jesus Soto (EV) 41-2. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (NV) 6-0. PV: Angelo Ferolito (T) 11-6. LJ: Rodriguez (NV) 20-1.5. TJ: Anthony Rodriguez (Gv) 36-1.
GIRLS
1600: Brooke Miles (NV) 5:46.26. 100H: Allison Bryan (EV) 17.4h. 4x100: Zillah (A. Garza, Hicks, Harris, K. Garza) 54.41. 4x200: East Valley (E. Williams, Sylve, A. Williams, Bryan) 1:57.90. 4x800: Selah (Christianson, Eller, Huri, Ziegler) 11:47.33. Sprint medley: Selah (Ehlis, Cuevas, Sande, Goetz) 2:05.02. Distance medley: La Salle (McCoy, Valladares, Gaytan, Yrigoyen) 15:29.22.
Shot: Gwen Rydberg (High) 32-0. Disc: Rydberg (H) 102-0. HJ: Kassy Garza (Z) 5-2. PV: Audrey Smith (NV) 8-0. LJ: Bryan (EV) 15-8.5. TJ: Mia Hicks (Z) 32-10.75.
Co-ed - 4x300: Selah 2:53.97. Ramos relay: Wapato 5:31.
