West Valley’s boys, Sunnyside’s girls and 29 local individual qualifiers will compete in eight high school state golf tournaments on Tuesday and Wednesday.
At the 4A boys tournament in Olympia, CBBN district champion Trey LeCheminant of West Valley will tee off in the first group on the first hole at 8 a.m. and he’ll be followed in the next two groups by teammates Brady Komstadius and Bradley Hammermeister, who were fourth and fifth at district.
Davis senior John Kim, who competed as a freshman when state was last held in 2019, tees off at 9:40 a.m. on the 6,500-yard Indian Summer course. The top eight of 16 teams and top 30 individuals make the cut for the second day.
The Tumwater-Lacey-Olympia area is hosting the 4A and 2A tournaments. Sunnyside’s five-member girls squad will compete at Hawks Prairie.
SCAC district champions Dallin Kibbe and Quincey Abrams of La Salle will lead a local contingent of 10 at the 1A tournaments in Spokane while Deer Park hosts the 2B-1B competition.
For updates, check in at www.wiaa.com.
LOCAL STATE QUALIFIERS Class 4A boys May 24-25 at Indian Summer CG, Olympia.Local qualifiers — West Valley (team): Trey LeCheminant, Brady Komstadius, Bradley Hammermeister, Kaden Friesz, Ethan Froula. Davis: John Kim.
Class 4A girls May 24-25 at Hawks Prairie GC, Lacey.Local qualifiers —Sunnyside (team): Alyna Ramirez, Mackenzie Chambers, Jessa Hellner-Gomez, Lily Potter, Hailey Schlosser. West Valley: Campbell Thorner
Class 2A boys May 24-25 at Capitol City CG, Olympia.Local qualifiers — East Valley: Khale Calhoun. Grandview: Travis Hoffard.
Class 2A girls May 24-25 at Tumwater Valley GC, Tumwater.Local qualifiers — Selah: Lexi Becker, Kaitlyn Panarello, Jacey Scott. East Valley: Mackenzie Isaak, Josslyn Spurgin.
Class 1A boys and girls May 24-25 at Indian Canyon GC, Spokane.Boys local qualifiers — Zillah: Dallin Kibbe, Lane Sealock, Luke Moore. Naches Valley: Garric Shirrod, Riley LaBarr.
Girls local qualifiers — Naches Valley: Emma Stubner, Madelynn Kime, Maci Christopherson. La Salle: Quincey Abrams. Zillah: Gerra Shock.
Class 2B-1B boys and girls May 24-25 at Deer Park GC, Deer Park.Boys local qualifiers — Cle Elum: Sergio Sanchez, Dillon Pratt, Jake Becht. Goldendale: Ike O’Leary, Myles Lee. White Swan: Lilman Scabbyrobe.
Girls local qualifiers — Cle Elum: Norah Nicholls. Riverside Christian: Graclyn Hines. White Swan: Jovena Scabbyrobe. Goldendale: Sara Hiebert.
