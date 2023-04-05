Junior Ethan Rojas scored the first two goals and assisted on the next two as Davis rolled to a 4-0 victory over Moses Lake in CBBN boys soccer on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Alexander Capi made four saves in the Pirates’ fourth shutout of the season.
Leading 1-0 at the break, Ezrah Ochoa assisted on Rojas’ second tally in the 42nd minute and the roles were flipped in the 50th minute.
Davis moved to 3-1 in league and 6-1 overall and will play at Eisenhower on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
First half: 1, Davis, Ethan Rojas (Noe Garfias), 17:00.
Second half: 2, Davis, Rojas (Ezrah Ochoa), 42:00; 3, Davis, Ochoa (Rojas), 50:00; 4, Davis, Juan Díaz (Rojas), 79:00.
Saves: Alexander Capi (D) 4.
EISENHOWER 5, WEST VALLEY 0: At West Valley, Corbin Herrera earned a hat trick and added an assist for the Cadets, who broke away during a four-goal second half.
Eisenhower (3-1, 3-2-2), which is tied for second with Davis, will host the Pirates on Friday at 7:15 p.m. while West Valley travels to Eastmont, which defeated Sunnyside 2-0 on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Ike, Corbin Herrera (Esteban Hernandez), 37:00.
Second half: 2, Ike, Brayan Montes (Herrera), 43:00; 3, Ike, Misael Martinez (Sergio Mora), 50:00; 4, Ike, Herrera (Carlos Martinez), 75:00; 5, Ike, Herrera (Mora), 79:00.
Saves: Andres Campos (WV) 9, Caleb Coronel (E) 2.
SCAC-EWAC
WAPATO 1, TOPPENISH 0: At Toppenish, Adan Castaneda scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Jesus Marin to lift the Wolves to a win over the defending league champions. Alejandro Marin made four saves to preserve the shutout for Wapato, which moved into second at 6-1 one game ahead of Top-Hi.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Wapato, Adan Castaneda (Jesus Marin), 45:00.
Saves: Alejandro Marin (W) 4; Luis Prieto (T) 5.
NONLEAGUE
SELAH 2, CHELAN 1: At Chelan, Clayton Westfall rallied the Vikings with two goals in the second half and goalkeeper Jack Neumeyer made seven saves.
In CWAC matches on Tuesday, Grandview blanked Ellensburg 5-0 and Othello beat Ephrata 3-0.
First half: 1, Chelan, 10:00.
Second half: 2, Selah, Clayton Westfall, 50:00; 3, Selah, Westfall, 65:00.
Saves: Jack Neumeyer (S) 7.
BASEBALL
CBBN
DAVIS 7, EISENHOWER 1: At Davis, Chasen Hansen struck out 10 without allowing a hit over six innings and Quinton Allen-Greggs finished off the no-hitter as the three-game city series opened on Tuesday.
Eisenhower will host a doubleheader on Friday starting at 3 p.m.
Nathan Gonzalez 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI for Davis (5-2 league, 6-2 overall), which led 2-0 through four innings before pulling away with two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Allen-Greggs also drove in two runs.
Highlights: Nick Fowler (E) RBI; Branson Rozier (E) 4 IP, 3 hits, 1 BB, 6 K; Nathan Gonzalez (D) 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Brian Alcazar (D) 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Dominik Martinez (D) 2-3, 2b, RBI; Quinton Allen-Greggs (D) 1-3, 2 RBI, 1 IP, 0 hits; Jediah Padilla (D) 2b, RBI; Chase Hansen (D) 6 IP, 0 hits, 4 BB, 10 K.
WENATCHEE 13, SUNNYSIDE 3: At Wenatchee, Diego Arteaga and Trey Castro had two hits apiece for Sunnyside, which hosts the Panthers for two games on Friday.
In other league games, Moses Lake defeated Eastmont 5-2.
Highlights: Diego Arteaga (S) 2 hits, 2 RBI; Trey Castro (S) 2 hits; Ben Kennedy (W) 3 hits; Connor Christensen (W) 5 RBI; Joe Schuyleman (W) 5 IP, 6 K.
NONLEAGUE
SELAH 5, LYNDEN 4: At Selah, Grant Chapman’s sacrifice fly pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Selah defeated Lynden 5-4 on Wednesday at Archer Field.
Starter Brendon Berk pitched six innings with six strikeouts and Rowdy Mullins threw the final three frames for the win.
Keaton Pitzer, who had two hits, drove in Beau Benjamin with a safety squeeze for the tying run in the ninth for Selah (8-2), which hosts Prosser for a CWAC doubleheader on Saturday.
Selah highlights: Rowdy Mullins WR, 3 IP; Brendon Berk 6 IP, 6 K; Keaton Pitzer 2 hits; Grant Chapman game-winning RBI.
GRANDVIEW 13, HERMISTON 3: At Hermiston, Gelo Cardenas went 2-for-4 with two RBI while Carlos Guillen and Cole Judkins both doubled to help the Greyhounds put up six runs in the fourth inning and seven in the fifth. That erased a two-run deficit and Cooper Kleinow closed out the game in relief to earn a win for Cardenas.
Grandview (7-1) will travel to East Valley for a key league doubleheader on Saturday.
Grandview highlights: Carlos Guillen 1-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI, sb; Cole Judkins 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI, sb; Gelo Cardenas 2-4, 2 RBI.
CLE ELUM 14-19, BURBANK 0-0: At Cle Elum, starters Max Dearing and Glen Franklin worked four innings apiece without allowing a hit and combined for 17 strikeouts for the Warriors (8-1), who won their eighth straight and will play at La Salle on April 11.
CE highlights — Game 1: Max Dearing 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 4 IP, 0 hits, 1 BB, 8 K; Dominick Johnson 1 IP, 0 hits, 2 BB, 2 K; Sam Dearing 1-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Jake Anilionis 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Joel Kelly 2-4, run, 3 RBI; Tristan Bogart 2-2, 3 runs, RBI. Game 2: Glen Franklin 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; 4 IP, 0 hits, 4 BB, 9 K; Max Dearing 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Caleb Bogart 3-4, 2 2b, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Joel Kelly 1-2, run, 2 RBI.
ASOTIN 10-8, KITTITAS 0-5: At Kittitas, Terry Huber went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and an RBI for the Coyotes in the second game of a doubleheader. Kittitas will play at East Valley next Tuesday.
Kittitas highlights — Game 2: Terry Huber 2-4, 3b, run, RBI.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
COLFAX 22, KITTITAS 9: At Warden, Rillee Huber had two hits with a solo home run for the Coyotes (3-4), who host Cle Elum in EWAC play on April 15.
Kittitas highlights: Rillee Huber 2-3, solo HR; Elysa Nash 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Carli Gay 2-4, 2 RBI.
WARDEN 24, KITTITAS 6: At Warden, Rillee Huber, Elysa Nash and Carli Gay all cracked home runs for Kittitas in its second game at Warden on Tuesday.
Kittitas highlights: Rillee Huber 1-3, solo HR; Elysa Nash 1-1, 2 runs, solo HR; Carli Gay 1-2, 2-run HR; Natalie Cox 1-2, RBI.
MEETINGS
Naches Valley pair at QBsNaches Valley baseball coach Jake Fife and athletic director Joe Frazier will be featured guests at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon next week.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
