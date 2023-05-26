Yakima Valley athletes got the jump on things Friday on a day that saw state athletes take down four more state-meet track and field records.

On the second day of the Class 1A, 2B and 1B meets at Zaepfel Stadium, state championships eluded Valley athletes, but they did manage to crowd the podium in one event: the long jump.

Zillah’s Mia Hicks took fourth in girls 1A with a leap of 16 feet, 10.25 inches. Naches Valley’s Audrey Smith wasn’t far behind with a 16-5.25, good for eighth. On the boys 1A side, La Salle’s Gabe Craig jumped into fifth with a leap of 20-3.25.

In that same event in boys 2B, Goldendale’s boys recorded a third by Stephen Pittman (20-2.5) and a fifth by Raymond Holycross (19-11).

In girls 2B, Cle Elum freshman Gracie Glondo placed third in 16-5.25. She also took fifth in the javelin in 110-1.

Toppenish’s Tatiana Camacho took fourth in the 1A girls shot put with a throw of 38-10.

Naches Valley’s girls continued their quest for a 1A state trophy with Audrey Smith taking sixth in the pole vault in 9-6. The Ranger 800-meter duo of Olive Clark (2:19.53) and Katrina Feriante qualified (2:21.53) for Saturday’s final, as did the 4x400 relay, whose 4:10.11 was the second-fastest qualifying time.

Also posting the second-fastest qualifying time in 1A was La Salle’s boys 4x100 relay in 43.95. Toppenish was right behind in fourth at 44.29. Kittitas’ boys also qualified second in 2B at 44.85, with Cle Elum fourth in 45.65.

In the boys 400, Zillah’s Carson Favilla qualified second in 51.70, followed by La Salle’s Johan Valladares’ 51.82 in fourth and Zillah’s Braden Anderson in sixth at 52.42. Zillah’s boys 4x400 qualified third in 3:31.27.

Meanwhile, if Yakima wishes to claim the “Trackima” moniker, it bolstered its case with another set of state-meet records at Zaepfel Stadium.

Leading the way — again — on Friday was Bear Creek's Braelyn Baker, who blew past the field to win her 200-meter qualifying round in 23.56, more than two seconds ahead of the second qualifier. As with her 300-meter qualifier of 41.63 on Thursday, her mark was the best ever in a state meet in all classifications and a Zaepfel Stadium record.

But that wasn’t all on Friday. Morgan Thomas of DeSales set a new 1B girls shot put with a toss of 42 feet, 2 inches. In a 1B girls 400 qualifying heat, Kennedy Cook of Garfield-Palouse raced to a time of 57.62, a 1B girls meet record.

And in a bizarre meet-record sequence in the 1B boys 110 hurdles qualifying heats, Evergreen Lutheran’s Sam Plocher set the state meet record — twice.

He initially snapped the previous mark of 15.39, but a ruling of runner interference prompted the race to be re-run more than three hours later. Plocher, the defending state champion, then charged to a 14.99 to leave no doubt.

Also in Thursday’s qualifying rounds, Reggie Witherspoon of Seattle Academy ran the 100 in 10.83 to set a 1A state-meet record.