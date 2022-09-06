ELLENSBURG — Two goals by sophomore Jamison Philip carried Ellensburg to a 3-1 win over defending 4A district champion West Valley Tuesday night.
Molly Moffat added a third goal for the Bulldogs, who trailed 1-0 at halftime and were locked in a 1-1 tie before pulling away with two tallies in the final six minutes.
Ellensburg won the CWAC title a year ago before falling in the first round of the 2A state tournament and West Valley nearly upset eventual champion Camas in the 4A quarterfinals.
The Rams, who jumped ahead on Avah Farias' goal in the eighth minute, will host defending CWAC district champion Selah on Saturday. The Bulldogs are set to begin league play at Central Washington University against Prosser on Thursday.
In other matches Tuesday, Prosser defeated Sunnyside 7-1 and Connell bested Wapato 3-1.
First half: 1, WV, Avah Farias, 8:00.
Second half: 1, Ellensburg, Jamison Philip, 57:00. 2, Ellensburg, Philip (PK), 74:00; 3, Ellensburg, Molly Moffat, 80:00.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 6, Ellensburg 6.
-
SELAH 3, CASCADE 0: At Cascade, Allison Moultray contributed a goal and an assist in the second half to help the Vikings earn their first win of the season.
Elayna Blodgett gave Selah an early lead off an assist from Madison Huri. The Vikings will play their home opener against West Valley on Saturday.
First half: 1, Selah, Elayna Blodgett (Madison Huri), 28:00.
Second half: 2, Selah, Allison Moultray (Kennedy Cobb), 52:00; 3, Selah, Brooke Reiber (Allison Moultray), 65:00.
Saves: Lexi Grenz (S) 1, Sarah Russell (S) 0.
-
EAST VALLEY 18, LA CONNOR 0: At East Valley, Jada Mendoza and Lilliana Byers scored hat tricks for the Red Devils, who tallied 15 goals in the first half. They’ll play another nonleague match Thursday at Davis.
First half: 1, EV, Mackenzie Isaak (Eveyanna Townsend), 3:00; 2, EV, Lilliana Byers, 5:00; 3, EV, Townsend (Shannah Mellick) 6:00; 4, EV, Maci Denton (Jada Mendoza), 9:00; 5, EV, Mendoza, 10:00; 6, EV, Byers (Mellick), 12:00; 7, EV, Mellick, 15:00; 8, EV, Jarisley Sanchez (Delaney Gibbons), 16:00; 9, EV, Kate Ketcham (Gibbons), 19:00; 10, EV, Ariana Lopez (Isaak), 21:00; 11, EV, Isabella Dellinger (Townsend), 25:00; 12, EV, Lopez (Townsend), 27:00; 13, EV, Mendoza, 28:00; 14, EV, own goal, 34:00; 15, EV, Mendoza (Giselle Uriostegui), 36:00.
Second half: 16, EV, Byers (Emma Walruff) 50:00; 17, EV, Madison Fries (Ariana Lopez), 60:00. 18, EV, Olivia Kruger (Uriostegui) 75:00.
Saves: La Connor 10; Madison Morrison (EV) 0; Kate Ketcham (EV) 0.
-
VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 3, TOPPENISH 2: At Davis, Shaela Allen Greggs had 17 kills and 23 perfect passes to help the Pirates rally from an 0-2 deficit to win 25-27, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-9.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen Greggs 15-16 serving, 17 kills, 23 perfect passes, 6 digs, 1 block; Kailey Willsey 16-18 serving, 11 kills, 3 pp, 3 blocks; Litzy Carillo 12-16 serving, 2 aces, 9 kills, 7 pp, 11 digs; Camryn Birch 8-11 serving, 3 aces, 6 kills, 3 pp, 2 digs, 1 block; Sally Gargus 10-11 serving, 2 aces, 19 pp, 19 digs; Nathaly Hernandez 6-7 serving, 6 digs, 20 assists; Kathleen Velazquez 17-20 serving, 5 digs, 22 assists.
Toppenish highlights: Tatiana Camacho 10 kills, 2 blocks; Naylanee Strom 17 assists, 10 digs.
-
ZILLAH 3, WAHLUKE 0: At Wahluke, Emily Greene served nine aces and Destyni Salme had seven as the Leopards swept 25-10, 25-13, 25-9.
Zillah highlights: Emily Greene 16-17 serving, 9 aces; Destyni Salme 11-12 serving, 7 aces; Emma Flood 13-14 serving, 4 aces; Jacelyn Yearout 14 assists; Mia Hicks 7 kills; Kya Gonzales 5 kills.
-
GRANGER 3, TRI-CITIES PREP 2: At Tri-Cities Prep, Amy Torres’ 10 kills and 16 digs led the Spartans to a 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 10-25, 15-9 victory.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 19-20 serving, 30 assists, 5 digs; Eliana Rios 15-15 serving, 4 kills, 17 digs, 24 perfect passes; Alyssa Roma 3 aces, 9 kills, 6 digs; Jasmin Vasquez 12-13 serving, 6 kills, 15 digs, 7 pp; Marian Alaniz 11-12 serving, 4 kills; Amy Torres 15-18 serving, 10 kills, 16 digs, 10 pp.
-
GOLDENDALE 3, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 0: At Walla Walla, Taryn Rising and Brook Blain produced double-digit kills to spark the Timberwolves to a 25-10, 25-23, 25-20 sweep.
Goldendale highlights: Gwen Gilliam 6 kills, 19 digs, 10 perfect passes; Taryn Rising 14 kills, 6 digs; Emily Tindall 4 aces, 26 assists; Brook Blain 10 kills, 2 blocks; Brylee Mulrony 4 aces, 7 pp, 11 digs.
-
COLLEGE PLACE 3, LA SALLE 2: At College Place, Kaylee Wheeler piled up 22 kills for the Lightning against College Place, which held on for a 25-18, 20-25, 29-27, 18-25, 16-14 victory.
In other matches Tuesday, Sunnyside topped Prosser in four, Mabton outlasted Burbank 3-2 and River View beat White Swan 3-0.
La Salle highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 22 kills, 8 aces, 4 digs; Tatum Marang 14 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces, 7 digs; Malia Wheeler 40 assists, 6 digs, 5 aces; Anelisa Ramirez 4 kills; Angeles Torres 4 digs, 2 aces; Natalia Valladares 3 aces; Violet Tunstall 2 Kills, 4 digs.
-
