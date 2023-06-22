Two future Pac-12 pitchers from West Valley and a standout from Davis will join some of the state's best players for the All-State Baseball Series this weekend at Parker Faller Field.
The four-game series could even produce the first-ever matchup between Rams pitchers Brody Mills and Tommy Meluskey, who led West Valley to a CBBN title and the 4A state tournament. Mills, a University of Washington commit, said he's excited for the opportunity to pitch and hit against other top talent from across the state.
"I’m pretty familiar with some of the players just from going around showcases and things that I’ve played on," said Mills, the CBBN player of the year who plans to play for a Seattle team this summer and said he's heard from MLB scouts interested in him for next month's draft.
That list includes the co-4A player of the year alongside Mills, Oregon signee Jacob Bresnehan. First-team all-CBBN outfielder Nathan Gonzalez from Davis plans to skip the Yakima Beetles' tournament in Skagit Valley this weekend to play a pair of games at the All State Series.
Game director Jesse Benedetti said University outfielder Dominic Longo, a UNLV signee, plans to fly in from Colorado to play in the series. Penn State signee Dylan Schlenger, fresh off a 10-0 season with a 0.61, highlights a strong group of pitchers that also includes Washington signee Jake Mason from Ferndale and Nevada commit Alex Overbay from Tumwater, the son of former MLB first baseman Lyle Overbay.
Southridge outfielder Max Martin, another Oregon signee along with Meluskey, also brings a pro baseball connection. His brother, Mason, who also played in the All-State series, is playing this season for the Altoona Curve, Pittsburgh's Double-A affiliate.
