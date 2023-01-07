Competing at Mat Classic as a freshman three years ago, Jermiah Zuniga had plenty of ambitious goals. And the fact that he wore a Toppenish uniform was only part of it.
The lesser part, actually, which he grows to appreciate more and more with each passing year.
Yes, Zuniga fully understood his responsibilities to the Wildcats and desperately wanted to deliver. Put in the work, keep the intensity, be ready. Then as now, that was the team's mission and this ninth-grader did his job, winning the 120-pound title with an overtime thriller and helping Toppenish capture the Class 2A state championship.
But as immensely satisfying as that was, there was far more to it.
Zuniga was the first and he knew what was coming. Or, rather, who was coming.
"My whole life I've been the oldest and my mom and dad pushed me to set the pace for my brothers in all things," he said. "When I say I had to win state to set the tone, I know that sounds like a lot of pressure and sometimes it was hard. But when it's family it means even more, and I wanted it so much. I had to win."
Standing at the top of the podium as a freshman in 2020, Zuniga looked ahead and knew there would be one season — three years away — when he would be able to compete alongside his two brothers, Kiyanno and Justyce. He would smile just thinking about it, knowing all three were so eager for it.
And now it's here.
Jermiah, a senior, has become a two-time state champion, denied his shot at the coveted four-timer quest by COVID in 2021, and Kiyanno is a sophomore who won the Class 1A title at 126 pounds last year when Toppenish obliterated all state scoring records. Kiyanno won his final by a 4-2 decision, the same as Jermiah when he was a freshman.
The Zuniga boys have never lost in the Tacoma Dome, and now they are joined by Justyce, a freshman who the elders say is likely to be the best of them.
With this one special opportunity, the goal is obvious: They want to become the first trio of brothers to win state titles on the same day. That would make Jermiah the program's fifth three-time champion in the last four years and it would keep Kiyanno and Justyce on pace to become Toppenish's first four-timers.
And, of course, it would contribute heavily toward the Wildcats earning a fourth straight team title.
There's a ton of weighty matters going on here for teenagers, but it's far from a burden when you're enjoying it so much. These boys are diligent in the classroom, respectful competitors and share a wholesome perspective in their individual and collective pursuits.
Rather than ask about themselves, ask for impressions of the others. Smiles all around and quick stories.
-
Jermiah, the leader
"When I was in middle school I watched Miah win state as a freshman and that's the first time I really watched a match. I mean, really watched it and saw what he was doing," Kiyanno said. "Back then I did all the sports, but after that I knew I wanted to experience what he did and feel like he did. He's taught me so much and is the best role model anybody could ask for. He's there when I need him, whatever it might be."
"We're all different in our styles but with Miah you can see his experience and how he's always in position," Justyce offered. "He's on you and doesn't stop — that's my favorite thing about him. He brings pressure, pressure, pressure until you're dead tired and can't do anything about it."
-
Kiyanno, the wild one
"You can't read the kid or plan for him because he's very unorthodox," Jermiah said. "You never know what's going to happen because he does different things each time he wrestles. He gets me worked up sometimes, gets my family worked up — but he wins."
"He's fun to watch and scary to watch," Justyce concurred. "He could do something funky and you'd think, 'Oh no, he might get pinned,' and then all of a sudden the other kid is on his back. You hope he doesn't try anything too weird, but that's how he wrestles and he's really good at it."
-
Justyce, the best
"Of the three of us, he's the best," Jermiah said without hesitation. "His work ethic, how hard he always goes. What he wants, he gets it. He's pushing us in practice all the time and that's what I love about him. He's young but it's hard to tell."
"At this level, he's the best of us," Kiyanno agreed. "Believe me, I think I'm pretty good as a returning state champion but he gives me a heck of a run. My advice, what I can help him with, is to block out the noise. All the eyes are on you and there's always someone waiting for you to fall. I was able to block that out last year and he needs to do that, too."
-
Jermiah has a committed to Arkansas Little Rock, a Div. I program in the Ohio Valley Conference. The foundation for his collegiate future was laid during his missed season, when as a sophomore he spent time in Fresno, Calif., training with elite coaches and athletes while remote learning with Top-Hi.
What he learned then has fully replaced any sour feelings about missing out on a shot at being a four-timer.
"Honestly, I see it as a blessing," he said. "I became a much better wrestler, got my butt whupped at first, but it pushed me in ways that have made a big difference for me. I would like to have had that chance, to be Toppenish's first (four-timer). But the way it worked out, this is better."
Especially knowing the opportunity is in play for Kiyanno and Justyce.
And while wrestling is guiding athletic force for the Zunigas, it's not everything. All three played football in the fall with Jermiah earning SCAC West first-team honors as a defensive back and Kiyanno scoring five touchdowns for the league champions.
They enjoy the competition and enjoy being together. In Toppenish's lineup they are grouped closely with Jermiah at 152 pounds, Kiyanno at 145 and Justyce at 132.
For this one season together, there are savoring it.
"This has been so much fun for our family, all the trips and the tournaments together," Jermiah said. "We're working hard and with our goals there's some pressure, but we use that. We feel like we have the best (wrestling) room in the state and we know how to focus and put the work in. I learned that as a freshman and now, doing it with my brothers, that's the best feeling."
