It's on to state for Toppenish and Zillah.
The SCAC West rivals handled their East crossover opponents convincingly as the Wildcats shut out Connell for the second time this season, 22-0, while the Leopards reeled off six straight touchdowns to pull away from College Place for a 44-21 victory Friday night.
The WIAA will announce state seedings and pairings for the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs on Sunday afternoon.
Top-ranked Royal claimed the SCAC's third state berth, beating Naches Valley 51-6.
In a clash of the No. 2 seeds at Connell, Toppenish powered its offense with another stout performance by running back Timmy Torres, who gained a season-high 187 yards on 26 carries and scored on a 72-yard dash in the third quarter.
Torres had 141 yards in last week's 21-0 win over Zillah and 139 the week before. Quarterback Josh Perez threw for 122 yards and a touchdown to Nick Cortes Jr. to open the scoring in the second period.
Toppenish's defense held Connell to 104 total yards and earned its fifth shutout in the last six games.
After spotting College Place a 14-3 lead in the second period, Zillah came to life with three touchdowns in the second quarter to surge ahead.
Sophomore quarterback Jayden Salme completed 17 of 28 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 26 for the season. His scoring strikes went to Gavin Cardey, Jon Vancleave and Cash Layman.
Wade Tynan ran for 126 yards and a score and Jo Sonnichsen punched in two rushing touchdowns. Vancleave and Chance Leishman had interceptions for the defense.
Toppenish moved to 8-2 while Zillah improved to 7-3.
Toppenish 22, Connell 0
Toppenish=0=7=9=6=—=22
Connell=0=0=0=0=—=0
Topp — Nick Cortes Jr. 25 pass from Josh Perez (Isaac Villanueva kick)
Topp — Timmy Torres 72 run (run failed)
Topp — FG Villanueva 35
Topp — Anthony Ozuna 7 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Topp, Torres 26-187, Ozuna 7-39, Izaiah Maldonado 2-5, Kiyanno Zuniga 3-4, Perez 4-(minus 4).
PASSING — Topp, Perez 11-18-1-122.
RECEIVING — Topp, Shane Rivera 4-45, Cortes Jr. 2-33, Maldonado 2-15, Torres 1-19, Santana Luna 1-8, Alek Zapien 1-2.
-
Zillah 44, College Pace 21
College Place=0=14=0=7=—=21
Zillah=3=21=13=7=—=44
Zillah — FG Jorge Espinoza 24
CP — Hank Thompson 99 pass from Nick Josifek (Thompson kick)
CP — Thompson 7 pass from Josifek (Thompson kick)
Zillah — Gavin Cardey 25 pass from Jayden Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Jon Vancleave 30 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Jo Sonnichsen 1 run (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Wade Tynan 1 run (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Cash Layman 55 pass from Salme (kick failed)
Zillah — Sonnichsen 3 run (Espinoza kick)
CP — Thompson 29 pass from Josifek (Thompson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Tynan 23-126, Sonnichsen 15-73, Salme 8-42, Rowan Stillwater 6-18.
PASSING — Zillah, Salme 17-28-1-278.
RECEIVING — Zillah, Layman 5-108, Vancleave 2-37, Alex Rodriguez 4-71, Cardey 2-33, Sonnichsen 3-29.
