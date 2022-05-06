TOPPENISH — While many young players contributed, Toppenish soccer leaned heavily on its three senior captains to earn another league title this fall.
Forward Alexander Magana, midfielder Juan Diego Mendoza and goalkeeper Hector Godinez all played key roles when the Wildcats took home a third-place trophy at 2019’s 2A state tournament. But restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic denied the trio a chance to return to return to state, leaving them eager to end their high school careers on a high note before all three move on to play at Columbia Basin.
“It’s a big opportunity since we didn’t get those chances,” Magana said. “It’s a huge deal. Trying to bring it home.”
After playing defense for most of his high school career he began his final season in the midfield before changing spots with Mendoza to play forward. It’s paid off in a big way as he’s found the finishing touch demonstrated early in his youth career to score 31 goals, twice as many as anyone else in the Yakima Valley.
Mendoza said Magana’s fast and easy to find, so the midfielder’s taken on more of a creative role in the dynamic Toppenish attack. The Wildcats thrive on keeping possession with the help of Mendoza’s technical skills, and he’s also scored eight goals of his own.
“As long as I’m helping my team score, and if they need me to score then I’ll score,” Mendoza said. “But I’ll do both if they need me to.”
With help from a new turf field to allow for crisper passes, Toppenish often wears down opponents forced into a more defensive approach. In four games against the other top two contenders for a league title, Wapato and Highland, the Wildcats scored all but one of their 12 goals in the second half.
They cruised past the rest of the league, racking up a goal differential of plus-67 in seven matches. Godinez rarely faced many challenges as he posted five shutouts in those easy wins and tried to keep a young defense motivated along the way.
He saw plenty of action while making four saves in a 4-3 shootout win over Sunnyside and kept a critical clean sheet in another nonleague match Toppenish won via shootout vs. Quincy. Godinez said those early tests, including a pair of 1-1 ties vs. Cascade and Wahluke, along with a 2-1 loss to CWAC co-champs East Valley, provided valuable experience for when the competition level rises again soon.
“Those were hard games,” Godinez said. “But it’s why we’re the way we are. We’re strong. We just have a good mindset.”
That starts with the three captains, all of whom try to stay vocal and encourage their teammates to keep playing their best no matter the opponent. They’ve been playing together since they were eight years, which Godinez said helped develop great chemistry on the field and solid friendships off of it.
Mendoza said they expect a lot from everyone at a program that qualified for its fifth straight state tournament appearance with a 12-0 rout of College Place Thursday night. For the first time during that stretch, the Wildcats will play in the 1A tournament, and the RPI ranks them third.
A district title showdown against No. 2 and unbeaten Connell could provide some fireworks if both teams win their semifinal matches, with Toppenish set to face Wahluke and Connell matched up against Highland. Mendoza acknowledged youth could be a bit of a weakness, but he remains confident and Magana said even many of the underclassmen defenders bring experience against tough competition through club soccer.
“They know how to play their role,” Magana said. “Angel (Pacheco), my cousin, he plays in club, he knows how to handle it back there.”
