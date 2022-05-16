The WIAA’s playoff committee anointed Toppenish boys soccer as the favorite in its first 1A state tournament since moving down from 2A.
The Wildcats’ top seed highlighted a list of local soccer and baseball teams that learned their playoff matchups when the WIAA unveiled its single elimination brackets on Sunday.
Toppenish finished No. 2 in the RPI behind The Bush School after going unbeaten in league and district play, capped off by a 6-0 win over Highland to capture a SCAC district title. East Valley gave the Wildcats their only loss, and the Red Devils earned 2A’s No. 3 seed after going 16-2 and winning league and district championships of their own.
District champion Ellensburg and Big 9 regular season champion West Valley both earned No. 3 seeds in their respective baseball brackets, keeping them close to home for games next Saturday. The 1A playoff committee gave SCAC West champion Naches Valley a No. 8 seed and Cle Elum picked up the No. 12 seed in 2B, meaning they’ll both travel to play next weekend.
Soccer matches start early next week, with East Valley set to host Fort Vancouver on Tuesday or Wednesday. A Red Devils win would set up one more home game in the quarterfinals against either No. 6 Squalicum or No. 11 Fife.
Toppenish won’t play its first game until Friday and its opponent will be determined during Tuesday’s play-in round, when No. 16 King’s hosts No. 17 Montesano. If the Wildcats win they could end up hosting a quarterfinal on Saturday against the Highland team they’ve already beaten four times, if the Scotties can beat Elma on Friday.
West Valley’s set to face No. 14 Skyline in its first 4A tournament game at 1 p.m. with a potential showdown against No. 6 Kamiakin looming in the second round. Ellensburg will play at Davis, starting with No. 14 Shelton and potentially followed by a game against No. 6 Lynden or No. 11 Enumclaw.
Naches Valley’s scheduled to open against King’s Way Christian, where No. 1 seed Cedar Park Christian will be the host. Cle Elum’s set to play No. 5 Northwest Christian at Adna High School.
In the 12-team 2B baseball bracket, No. 12 Sunnyside Christian will play at Liberty Christian and No. 9 Riverside Christian will open at No. 8 Odessa on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.