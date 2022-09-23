CASHMERE — Facing an unbeaten team on the road, Toppenish had to be patient.
And imaginative.
Clinging to a 21-19 lead in the third quarter, the Wildcats pulled away with two touchdown passes from Izaiah Maldonado, including one to starting quarterback Josh Perez, and earned a 34-19 victory over Cashmere on Friday.
Sixth-ranked Toppenish pushed its win streak to three games after a season-opening setback to No. 1 Royal and will opened SCAC West play at Wapato next Friday.
Cashmere, which was 3-0 with three routs, took a 13-7 lead in a back-and-forth opening period, which saw the Wildcats take the lead back at 14-13 on the first of two rushing touchdowns for Perez. His 24-yard dash in the second quarter made it 21-13 at the break.
The Bulldogs pulled within two points on a pick-six at the 8:18 mark in the third quarter.
Maldonado then helped Toppenish take charge, completing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Perez on the next drive followed by a 40-yarder to sophomore Santana Luna with 5:56 left in the game.
Timmy Torres ran for 93 yards on 15 carries and added six receptions for 77 yards. Perez connected on 16 of 27 passes for 258 yards and also ran for 49 yards.
Shane Rivera's 80-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was his sixth score of the season and Perez matched him with his three touchdowns.
Toppenish's defense held Cashmere to 88 yards on the ground.
