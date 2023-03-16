The Valley’s preps had quite an act to follow this winter after the high accomplishments of 2022.
It’s safe to say the encore went quite well.
On Feb. 18 in Tacoma, Mat Classic produced two prodigious repeat team champions and 22 individual winners. Just up the road in Federal Way, we had two champions at the state finals in boys swimming.
Two weeks later during the state basketball tournaments, the Valley came away with seven trophies and six in the SunDome, where Ellensburg’s girls capped a second straight unbeaten rampage.
Given the extent of domination at state wrestling, it shouldn’t be surprising that Toppenish leads a balanced season with eight nominations across eight categories for the Athlete of the Year finalists.
Fourteen schools are represented in the winter finalists.
Davis checks in with six finalists, West Valley and Ellensburg have five apiece and Wapato has four.
Toppenish’s Ruby Rodriguez-Rios is a four-time winter finalist and four other seniors got their third nominations — Wapato’s Lexie Garza, Selah’s Charles Hudson, Zillah’s Ian Muffett, and West Valley’s Evka Ball.
Spring finalists will be announced after the state championships at the end of May.
The Yakima Valley Sports Awards — presented by Les Schwab Tire Centers — will be held at the Yakima Convention Center. The June 7 event will be hosted by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and in partnership with Pepsi and KIMA-TV.
The finalists in each category were chosen by the Yakima Herald-Republic staff.
-
BOYS BASKETBALL
Landon Birley, West Valley sophomore
Averaged 19.9 points in his varsity debut and earned CBBN first-team and all-defensive honors for league runner-up.
-
Emmett Fenz, Ellensburg senior
The CWAC's player of the year averaged 21.4 points a game and broke a 53-year-old school record with a 43-point game.
-
Cesar Hernandez, Davis sophomore
Already a two-time CBBN first-teamer with 841 points, Hernandez averaged 19.9 points for league and district champions.
-
Levi Pepper, Selah senior
Central Washington's versatile 6-6 signee averaged 18.5 points and 16 rebounds, the CWAC's player of the year as a junior.
-
Cole Wagenaar, Sunnyside Christian senior
Averaging 22.6 points and 10.6 rebounds, the Class 1B state player of the year finished with 1,321 points in three seasons.
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shaela Allen-Greggs, Davis senior
The CBBN's defensive player of the year averaged 12.4 points and 11.9 rebounds and earned all-league honors for three years.
-
Olivia Anderson, Ellensburg senior
University of Washington signee and Class 2A state-tournament MVP averaged 19.9 points and made 205 field goals over 25 games.
-
KK Bass, Wapato senior
SCAC West player of the year averaged 23.5 points and earned first-team honors in the 1A state tournament as a junior and senior.
-
Esmeralda Galindo. Davis junior
CBBN's player of the year and Valley leader with 26 points a game set school records for game, season and career with a year to go.
-
Jamison Philip. Ellensburg sophomore
Point guard and playmaker earned first-team honors at the Class 2A state tournament for unbeaten two-time champions.
-
BOYS WRESTLING
Francisco Ayala, Ellensburg senior
After two runner-up finishes at Mat Classic, Ayala broke through with a 50-win season and Class 2A state title at 152 pounds.
-
Alejandro Fernandez, Sunnyside senior
Repeated as Class 4A state champion at 132 pounds and finished career with three state medals and 110 wins for Grizzlies.
-
Mitchell Helgert, Naches Valley senior
Three-time Class 1A state finalist capped a 45-win season with his second Mat Classic title and finished with 130 career wins.
-
Conan Northwind, Granger senior
Powered to his third state championship with seven postseason pins and piled up a career record of 165-10 for the Spartans.
-
Jermiah Zuniga, Toppenish senior
Arkansas-Little Rock signee led powerhouse Wildcats as a three-timer at Mat Classic, winning the 1A state title at 152 pounds.
-
GIRLS WRESTLING
Lexie Garza, Wapato senior
Previously seventh and third at state, Garza broke through with a 43-1 season and Class 2A-1A title at 130 pounds.
-
Alexxus Ramos, Sunnyside senior
A three-time Mat Classic medalist, Ramos was 32-2 as a senior with a Class 4A-3A runner-up finish at 110 pounds.
-
Ruby Rodriguez-Rios, Toppenish senior
Repeated as unbeaten state champion at 155 pounds and finished with an 82-match win streak and 118-3 career record.
-
Sophia Torrez, Toppenish freshman
Stormed through the 2A-1A state bracket with three straight pins to finish off a 31-0 season for the state champions.
-
Mia Zuniga, Toppenish senior
Fourth as a freshman and second as a junior, Zuniga capped her career with a 35-1 season and 2A-1A title at 100 pounds.
-
BOYS SWIMMING
Gabe Cardenas, West Valley junior
A Class 4A state qualifier in the 50 free as a sophomore, Cardenas switched to the 100 breast and made the B final at state.
-
James Field, East Valley freshman
The Valley leader in the 500 free competed in three events in his first 2A-1A state meet, adding the 100 breast and a relay.
-
Charles Hudson, Selah senior
Broke the Valley record in the 50 free while repeating as 2A-1A state champion, also placed third at state in the 100 free.
-
Ian Muffett, Zillah senior
Zillah's first state champion won the 100 breast in the Valley's second-fastest time ever and he placed third in the 100 fly.
-
Emiliano Zuniga, Toppenish senior
The Valley leader in the 100 back also placed eighth at 2A-1A state in the 100 fly, which he led the Valley in as a junior.
-
GIRLS BOWLING
Evka Ball, West Valley senior
Earned CBBN first-team honors for the second year in a row with the top local average of 161.
-
Hannah Betterton, West Valley sophomore
Placed seventh with a 173 average at 4A state for the highest local finish, also CBBN first team.
-
Makenzie Clemmons, Eisenhower senior
CBBN second-team honors as the Cadets best throughout the 24-match league season.
-
Layla Hall, Davis junior
CBBN first-teamer placed eighth at district and ninth at 4A state with a 168.5 average.
-
Haley Hammontree, West Valley junior
Placed fourth at district for the top local finish and 13th at state with a high game of 207.
-
COACHES
Kyler Bachofner, Prosser girls basketball
After graduating three all-leaguers with a D1 recruit from a team that placed third at state, the Mustangs secured the same 2A state trophy this year.
-
Joe Blodgett, Wapato girls basketball
Led Wolves to the program's highest state trophy since 1985, placing third with a 25-2 season that gives him 215 wins over 13 years at Wapato.
-
Jose Segovia, Toppenish boys wrestling
In the last two trips to the state championships, Segovia's Wildcats have produced 19 champions, 33 medalists and won two titles with 777 points.
-
Akil White, Davis girls basketball
The CBBN's coach of the year led the Pirates to their first league title since 1988, a district title, and first-ever trip to the Tacoma Dome.
-
Dean Wagenaar, Sunnyside Christian boys basketball
Retiring after 27 seasons with 554 wins and nine state championships, Wagenaar's Knights were 22-5 with a 1B runner-up finish at state.
-
TEAMS
Davis girls basketball
The Pirates averaged 72 points during an 18-2 regular season, earned the program's first league title in 35 years and swept the CBBN three top awards.
-
Ellensburg girls basketball
Capped by a 28-point championship win, the Bulldogs stormed to a repeat 2A title and 25-0 season, which included beating the 4A state champion.
-
Toppenish boys wrestling
Rated the best team in the state for all classes, the Wildcats captured their fourth straight state title with nine champions and a 276-point winning margin.
-
Toppenish girls wrestling
Unbeaten for the season and ranked second in the nation, the Wildcats repeated as state champions with six champions and 299 points.
-
Wapato girls basketball
The Wolves set a school record with 25 wins, averaged 80 points in three SCAC district victories and placed third in the 1A state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.