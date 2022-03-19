Making history and setting records produced a season like no other for Toppenish’s wrestling program, and the windfall is reflected in the winter finalists for Athlete of the Year.
The Wildcats have a Valley-high 10 selections for the six winter sports along with team and coach finalists and nine of those picks come from boys and girls wrestling, which swept their respective team championships at Mat Classic and collectively scored 608 points with 12 champions and 26 medalists.
With three team champions and two second-place trophies coming out of Mat Classic, it was an exceptionally difficult season for other winter teams to break to tight grip that wrestling had on the team category. Only Ellensburg’s 26-0 girls basketball team could do it.
A total of 13 schools are represented in the 40 winter finalists for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, girls bowling, boys swimming, team and coach.
Selah checks in with six selections, Sunnyside has five and Eisenhower collected four.
The spring finalists will be announced in June, just before the Yakima Valley Sports Awards presented by Les Schwab will be held at the Yakima Convention Center. The event is hosted by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and in partnership with Pepsi and KIMA-TV.
The finalists in each category were chosen by the Yakima Herald-Republic staff.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dhantaye Bennett-Joe
Davis senior
Four-year CBBN all-leaguer topped 1,000 points and led young team to league and district titles.
-
Clay Delp
Zillah senior
Two-time SCAC West player of the year earned first-team honors at the Class 1A state tournament.
-
Justice Hart
Yakama Tribal senior
Class 1B state player of the year averaged 28 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Eagles.
-
Brent Maldonado
Sunnyside junior
CBBN defensive player of the year and two-time all-leaguer also averaged 18 points a game.
-
Levi Pepper
Selah junior
CWAC player of the year averaged 20.6 points over 22 games with a high of 35 for the Vikings.
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KK Bass
Wapato junior
Made 1A state all-tournament first team for trophy team and set record with 11 steals in opener.
-
Dylan Philip
Ellensburg senior
2A state tournament MVP and CWAC player of the year for 26-0 team headed to Montana State.
-
Brynn Widner
Zillah senior
Two-time SCAC West player of the year also named second team all-tournament at 1A state.
-
Halle Wright
Prosser senior
Idaho State signee earned first-team honors at 2A state tournament for third-place Mustangs.
-
Kiana Yesiki
Eisenhower senior
Portland State commit named CBBN player of the year for second straight year for league champs.
-
BOYS WRESTLING
Gage Cook
Granger senior
Army recruit finished career with third state title and a 48-0 season as state's best heavyweight.
-
Horacio Godinez
Toppenish senior
Three-time state champion rated state's best overall at 138 pounds, won 1A final with shutout.
-
Abel Nava
Toppenish senior
Another three-time state champion for the Wildcats, rated as state's best overall at 160 pounds.
-
Jesse Salinas
Selah senior
Captured the 2A state title at 145 pounds with a major decision, finished with 133 career wins.
-
EJ Villanueva
Sunnyside senior
Two-time Class 4A state champion and three-time finalist in state's toughest weight class.
-
GIRLS WRESTLING
Lexie Garza
Wapato junior
Third-place medalist at Mat Classic at 130 pounds with 35-2 record, seventh as a freshman.
-
Isabella Morales
Toppenish senior
Nationally ranked two-time state champion had three pins and 14-0 major decision at state.
-
Ruby Rodriguez-Rios
Toppenish junior
State champion at 155 pounds posted four straight pins at Mat Classic to cap 36-0 season.
-
Makayla Torres
Toppenish freshman
Placed second in the 235-pound bracket at Mat Classic and reached the final with three pins.
-
Mia Zuniga
Toppenish junior
Fourth in 2020 as freshman, Zuniga was second in state 110-pound bracket with three pins.
-
BOYS SWIMMING
Reilly Cavanaugh
Selah senior
Valley leader in 500 free and second in two others, swam on two top-four relays at state.
-
Charles Hudson
Selah junior
First local state champion in 12 years when he won the 2A 50 free, also fourth in 100 free.
-
Ian Muffett
Zillah junior
Valley leader in three events rose to No. 3 on local all-time list in 100 breaststroke.
-
Michael Ozanich
Selah senior
Ranked second in the Valley in three events and swam on two top-four relays at state.
-
Emiliano Zuniga
Toppenish junior
Valley leader and state placer in the 100 butterfly also ranked third in the 100 back.
-
GIRLS BOWLING
Evka Ball
West Valley junior
Top local at 4A state in 12th with a 192 closer, two-time CBBN first-team selection.
-
Laurel Hessemann
Eisenhower senior
CBBN bowler of the year won district title by 47 pins, posted league average of 175.
-
Kaylynn Jeffery
Eisenhower senior
Placed 31st at state with a 190 game, helped Cadets win league and district titles.
-
Mya Martinez
Sunnyside senior
Softball standout was 10th at district as the fourth-best local, qualified for state.
-
Ada Querin
Eisenhower sophomore
Placed fifth at district with 196 game, third-best local at state for fifth-place Cadets.
-
COACH
Alexio Garcia
Toppenish girls wrestling
Wildcats dominated Mat Classic with 206 points and eight medalists two years after placing 12th with 44 points.
-
Frankie Medina
Grandview boys basketball
The CWAC coach of the year turned a 5-8 team from 2021 into league champions with a 18-7 season record.
-
Jason Moyer
Sunnyside wrestling
The CBBN coach of the year qualified 14 for 4A state tournament and 11 of them medaled in a runner-up finish.
-
Ken Mozingo
Selah boys wrestling
The CWAC coach of the year in his 22nd season saw his Vikings place second at 2A state with nine medalists.
-
Jeff Whitney
Ellensburg girls basketball
Bulldogs had an average winning margin of 38 points in their 26-0 season and are 76-14 in Whitney's four years.
-
TEAM
Ellensburg girls basketball
Not only captured Class 2A state title with 26-0 season but held opponents to 24 points a game.
-
Granger boys wrestling
Qualified eight for Mat Classic and six won titles as the Spartans beat four-time 2B champion Tonasket.
-
Sunnyside boys wrestling
Eleven of 14 state qualifiers earned medals with two champions as Grizzlies finished second in Class 4A.
-
Toppenish boys wrestling
Set a state record with 402 points in winning 1A state title with 10 champions, 15 finalists and 18 medalists.
-
Toppenish girls wrestling
Wildcats won state championship with 206 points as all eight qualifiers earned medals with two champions.
