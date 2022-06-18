Toppenish’s girls wrestling team made a championship impression on this state earlier in the year and the accolades keep rolling in.
A week after sharing team of the year honors with their boys teammates at the Yakima Sports Awards, the Wildcats were No. 2 in national team rankings that were released on Thursday.
The committee that creates individual national rankings for girls, which includes USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, produced the team rankings for the 2021-22 season based on an evaluation of the number of state champions, number of state medalists, and athletes in the individual national rankings.
This year the committee selected the top 30 high school teams with 15 honorable mentions. Wyoming Seminary of Pennsylvania was tabbed No. 1 followed by Toppenish and SLAM Academy of Nevada.
Isabella Morales and Ruby Rodriguez Rios are both state champions and nationally ranked for Toppenish, which scored a record 206 points at Mat Classic with eight medalists. Mia Zuniga and Makayla Torres were both second-place finishers at state and Jocelyn Velasco, Ruby Clark, Mary Ann Reyes and Kendra Perez all medaled.
The head coach of the Wildcats, Alexio Garcia, recently became the women’s head coach at McKendree University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.