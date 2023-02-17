Toppenish

Toppenish's Ruben Rios reacts after pinning King's Way Christian's Ashton Baker after their 1A quarterfinal match at Mat Classic XXXIV on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash.

 Madison McCord, courtesy

TACOMA — It was full steam ahead for Toppenish on the first day of Mat Classic XXXIV.

Of their 33 combined qualifiers for the state wrestling championships in the Tacoma Dome, the Wildcats advanced 23 to Saturday's semifinals — 13 for the boys and 10 for the girls.

The Valley moved 59 into the semifinals of six tournaments and those matches will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The championship finals are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

In pursuit of their fourth straight title, Top-Hi's boys put up 155 points on opening day, already building a triple-digit lead in the 1A tournament. The Wildcats have a semifinalist in all but two weights.

Toppenish's defending-champion girls are setting the same torrid pace, exiting the first day with 131 points in the 2A-1A-B tournament. White River, which was the runner-up last year, is second with 48 points. Five other schools from the Valley have semifinalists.

Sunnyside's boys, ranked No. 1 in 4A, advanced four to the semifinals and have three others still going, but it was otherwise a tough day for the Grizzlies as their crew of 15 got significantly thinned. Four-time reigning champion Chiawana came away with the first-day lead with nine moving into Saturday's medal rounds, while Tahoma and Sumner both have six semifinalists.

Three of Davis' five girls qualifiers advanced to the 4A-3A semifinals, putting the Pirates in seventh after the first day.

Ellensburg's boys have three seniors in the 2A semifinals, and Granger advanced all three of its defending champions to the B semifinals.

Other first-day team leaders include Mead (3A), Orting (2A), Forks (B) and Moses Lake (4A-3A girls).

-

LOCAL SEMIFINALISTS

BOYS

Class 4A

Sunnyside: Jayden Jasso (106), Alejandro Fernandez (132), David Gutierrez (182), Mateo Armendariz (285).

Davis: Miguel Angel Galvez (285).

-

Class 2A

Ellensburg: Francisco Ayala (152), Logan Stolen (170), Sean Davis (182).

Grandview: Evan Benitez (126), Julian Sanchez (138).

Selah: Alonzo Lopez (152).

Prosser: Neo Medrano (182).

-

Class 1A

Toppenish: Steve Romero (106), Adan Estrada (113), Justyce Zuniga (126), Ruben Rios (138), Marcos Torrez (138), Kiyanno Zuniga (145), Jermiah Zuniga (152), Seth Ordaz (160), Armando John (170), Kaiden Kintner (182), Josh Luna (195), Darrell Leslie (220), Anthony Nava (285).

Zillah: Wade Tynan (138), Noe Hinojosa (152), Aiden Ford (195).

Wapato: Christopher Garza Jr. (126), Raul Sanchez III (132).

Naches Valley: Mitchell Helgert (160).

-

Class B

Granger: Jose Toscano (138), Cody Northwind (160), Conan Northwind (182).

Kittitas: Jonathan Jones (138).

Goldendale: Matthew Gray (138).

-

GIRLS

Class 4A-3A

Davis: Savannah Espinoza (100), Emily Arreola (110), Gracie Pham (110).

Sunnyside: Adelina Valencia (100), Alexxus Ramos (110).

West Valley: Sydney Masengale (125).

-

Class 2A-1A-B

Toppenish: Mia Zuniga (100), Sophia Torrez (105), Adalyne Montiel (110), Kendra Perez (125), Sara Ortega (130), Ruby Clark (140), Isiah Alcala (145), Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (155), Jocelyn Velasco (170), Makayla Torres (190).

Goldendale: Kali Watson (130), Madison Kiemele (135).

Naches Valley: Alexis Huff (105), Jayde Coleman (120).

East Valley: Elizabet Garcia (115).

Wapato: Lexie Garcia (130).

Grandview: Ihanna Perez (190).

