History multiplied and history made, there’s plenty of both for the Valley’s eight remaining baseball teams.

Selah and Naches Valley, far and away the local leaders in state trophies and appearances, earned No. 1 seeds for the Class 2A and 1A state tournaments that open at regional sites on Saturday.

The first step for both will be against No. 16 seeds and then, if all goes well, a quarterfinal later in the day with the Vikings playing on their home park at Archer Field and the Rangers at Parker Faller Field.

Beyond that is nothing new for either program as Selah and Naches Valley have combined for 25 final-four trophies.

Meanwhile, Grandview and Toppenish are both enjoying breakthrough appearances for this time of year — the Greyhounds for the first time since 1991 and the Wildcats for the first time since 1995. Those are the only other previous appearances for both.

Saturday is a do-or-die frenzy at regional sites in all four corner of the state. Five of our eight qualifiers made it this far last year but were one-and-done so motivation abounds for a deeper run and a possible trip to the final four sites at Everett (4A, 3A), Bellingham (2A, 1A) or Ephrata (2B, 1B).

Here’s a look at what the locals face:

CLASS 4A

WEST VALLEY: The sixth-seeded Rams (18-3) are taking a 14-game win streak to Richland and will face No. 11 Sumner (16-8) at 10 a.m. Next up will be No. 14 Mount Si (15-9) and No. 3 Richland (19-5) at 1 p.m.

Richland, which earned a third-place trophy last year, was 1-2 against rival and eighth-seeded Kamiakin but beat the Braves 13-1 in district play. Richland has scored in double digits in four straight postseason games.

Sumner has lost four of its last six but three of the losses were to No. 2 Puyallup and No. 5 Tahoma. West Valley hosted a regional at Yakima County Stadium last year and Sumner reached the quarterfinal before falling to Skyline, which had upset the Rams in the first round.

CLASS 2A

SELAH: The Vikings (20-2) earned their No. 1 seed by winning 16 games in a row and they’ll be hosting No. 16 Steilacoom (14-8) at noon. The next game will feature No. 9 Fife (14-9) against No. 8 Clarkston (17-5) at 3 p.m.

Clarkston is the GSL co-champion that eliminated Ellensburg in the crossover round. The Bantams won 14 of their first 15 games but are 3-4 over their last seven.

Steilacoom finished fourth in the SPSL but has won six of its last seven, including putting up 14 runs in each of its last two games — which were both loser-out. Fife went 3-0 in that district tournament.

GRANDVIEW: What a run for the Greyhounds, who were 4-8 in league and had the fifth seed for district. After an 11-1 setback in the first round, Grandview eliminated Othello and Ephrata to reach the crossover round and then shocked GSL top seed Shadle Park, which had beaten Clarkston three times.

With the No. 15 seed, Grandview (10-12) will travel to Centralia’s Wheeler Field to face No. 2 Tunwater (20-4), the Evergreen League champion that had won 11 straight before falling last week to No. 3 W.F. West.

CLASS 1A

NACHES VALLEY: The No. 1 Rangers (21-2) are steaming along with a 13-game win streak and have an opportunity to avenge last year’s first-round loss against King’s Way Christian, which is seeded 16th at 13-11 and will take the field for the rematch at Parker Faller at 1 p.m.

The first game will see defending champion and No. 9 seed Bellevue Christian (17-5) facing No. 8 Tenino (19-5) at 10 a.m.

King’s Way, third in the Trico League, has won five of its last seven with the two losses to Tenino. Bellevue Christian, with only two seniors, lost three games to No. 3 Klahowya.

TOPPENISH: With the No. 11 seed the Wildcats (17-5) are heading to Tacoma’s Foss High School to face No. 6 Deer Park (17-4) at 1 p.m. Deer Park was 12-0 in the Northeast League but got humbled by Colville in its district final.

Toppenish, with only three seniors, won 14 of 15 heading into the SCAC district final, which Naches Valley won 2-1.

The first game at Foss features No. 14 Chelan (15-8) vs. No. 3 Klahowya (18-2) at 10 a.m.

CLASS 2B

CLE ELUM: Like Grandview, the Warriors took a tumble in the first round of district but then reeled off three straight loser-out wins, eliminating Goldendale, Kittitas and Warden to secure the EWAC’s third state berth.

Cle Elum (22-2), which had won 19 in a row before the district loss, is seeded No. 6 and will play No. 11 Adna (16-7) at Mount Spokane High School at noon in the 12-team 2B bracket. The winner then faces No. 3 Chewelah (18-3).

In the Warriors’ 10th appearance, the program is still chasing its first state victory.

CLASS 1B

SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN: It’s a long way to go for these two to face each other, but that’s the deal as the No. 6 seed Knights (12-6) take on the No. 11 Crusaders (10-7) at Mount Vernon High School at noon. In the 12-team 1B bracket, the winner then faces No. 3 Mount Vernon Christian (17-3) in the quarterfinals.

Sunnyside Christian owns a five-game win streak, having posted wins of 14-4 and 14-2 to punch its ticket, and Riverside Christian dispatched Pateros and Waterville-Mansfield to win the Central Washington 1B district title.