COLLEGE SOFTBALL

CWU earns road split

NAMPA, Idaho — Myiah Seaton's two-run double in the top of the eighth inning lifted Central Washington to a 6-4 win over Northwest Nazarene in the first game of a GNAC doubleheader on Friday.

Rhaney Harris pitched all eight innings for the win and teammate Makenna King had two hits with a double and two RBI for the Wildcats, who dropped the second game 7-1.

CWU (3-3, 9-12) will play another twin bill in Nampa on Saturday.

CWU highlights — Game 1: Rhaney Harris CG, 8 IP, 3 ER; Alyssa Benthagen 2-4, 2b; Myiah Seaton 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Makenna King 2-5, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Jillian Hampson 2-3; Allie Thiessen 2-4, 2 runs. Game 2: Brooke Jordan 2-4, 2b; Jillian Hampson 2-3.