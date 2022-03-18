East Valley's softball team opened its season with a wallop on Friday, sweeping West Valley 13-4 and 9-1 with Tinley Taylor putting on a hitting show.
The junior outfielder was 5-for-8 for the day with a double and home run in each game and a total of six runs scored and six RBI for the Red Devils.
Senior Allison Heater did everything in the opener, throwing a complete game with nine strikeouts while going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two RBI.
East Valley (2-0) travels to Bellevue next weekend to play Yelm and Port Angeles and opens CWAC play at Ephrata on March 29.
West Valley (1-2) starts CBBN play at Wenatchee on Thursday.
Highlights — Game 1: Allison Heater (EV) 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI, CG, 7 IP, 1 ER, 9 K; Tinley Taylor (EV) 2-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Taylor (EV) 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Heater (EV) 1-3, 2b, run; Aidan Lyon (EV) CG, 7 IP, 1 ER; Madi Morrison (EV) 2-4, 2 runs; Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-3.
-
BASEBALL
West Valley rolls to 12-2 win over Kennedy
Brody Mills fanned seven over four scoreless innings and had two hits and two RBI at the plate to lead West Valley to a 12-2 victory over Kennedy Catholic in nonleague baseball on Friday.
Leadoff hitter Jackson May scored three runs while Drew Johnson and John Sullivan also had two hits and two RBI for the Rams, who moved to 2-0 and will open CBBN play on Tuesday at Wenatchee.
WV highlights: Brody Mills 4 IP, 7 K, 0 runs, 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Drew Johnson 2-4, 2 RBI; John Sullivan 2-3, 2 RBI; Steven Johnson 2-4, run; Isaac Froula 2 RBI, 2b; Jackson May 1-2, 3 runs, RBI.
-
SUNNYSIDE 17, PROSSER 10: At Prosser, Simon Johnston, Diego Arteaga and JJ Montolongo drove in four runs apiece as the Grizzlies improved to 2-0. Sunnyside opens CBBN play on Tuesday at Davis.
Highlights: Simon Johnston (S) 3-4, 2 runs, 2b, 4 RBI; Diego Arteaga (S) 2-4, 2b, 4 RBI; JJ Montolongo (S) 4-5, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Calvin Palomarez (S) 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Jake Reiner (P) 2-4, 2 runs; Aaron Gonzalez (P) 2-3, 3 runs; Josh Robillard (P) 3-5, 2 runs; Luke Munn (P) 2-2, 2 runs.
