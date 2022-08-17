Ellensburg's defending state champion girls basketball team will be led by a familiar face next season, the school announced Wednesday.
Former Kittitas coach and three-time state champion Tim Ravet knows he won't need to make any big changes to build on the Bulldogs' winning tradition. They set a new standard that may be impossible to top last season, going 26-0 while never letting any opponent come within 17 points on their way to the 2A title.
"That's very tough and I think that's hopefully what helped in the interview," Ravet said. "Winning three titles back to back to back at Kittitas and knowing it's not about proving anything, it's about improving."
He gave credit for that past success to Jeff Whitney, the Jack Cleveland Coach of the Year who stepped down following the season due to health issues. Ravet also praised the influence of standout seniors Dylan Philip, Katie Blume and Maddie Kennedy, as well as Kaitlynn Smith, who didn't play but served as something akin to a volunteer coach/cheerleader on the bench.
Expect the Bulldogs to maintain their signature aggressive full-court defense, and Ravet said they might even play more "in your face man-to-man." Interior defense should be strong with highly touted 6-foot-6 junior Oliva Anderson and 6-foot-4 sophomore Alana Marrs, who Ravet believes will be ready to step into the rotation next season.
Most of the Ellensburg returners spent time on Ravet's offseason club team over the last eight or nine months. He said some Bulldogs have have trained with him for even longer, such as Anderson, Central Washington commit Rylee Leishman and first-team all-CWAC guard Jamison Philip, who'll be a sophomore.
"That was probably the most exciting part of the idea of getting back into coaching," Ravet said. "A lot of the parents were real supportive of hoping that I would go with the head job since I had been working with them at the club (level)."
Ravet graduated from Kittitas in 1989 and went back and forth between coaching the school's boys and girls teams, both as an assistant and a head coach, highlighted by state titles with his son Brock leading the way in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Tim returned to coach the girls team during the shortened 2021 spring season and left the job when his daughter, Brooke, transferred to Ellensburg for her sophomore year.
The time away from coaching left Ravet anxious to get back on the sideline, and he's hoping to stay for a while. Ellensburg athletic director Cole Kanyer said Ravet's demonstrated plenty of excitement through numerous conversations during the hiring process.
"Tim has articulated a vision to respect and honor the past but improve the future, which includes an emphasis on success in the gym and in the classroom," Kanyer said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.