Two games into the new season, East Valley has blown out a pair of CBBN foes.
 
Last year's CWAC champion hammered Davis 8-0 as Ariana Lopez scored the game's first two goals and assisted on four others Thursday.
 
Fresh off a 6-3 victory over Moses Lake, East Valley took a 2-0 in the first 10 minutes thanks to Lopez. Liliana Byers chipped in three more goals before the half as the Red Devils to take a commanding lead.
 
Lopez connected with Eveyanna Townsend on Townsend's three second-half scores.
 
First half: 1, EV, Ariana Lopez (Shannah Mellick), 6:00; 2, EV, Lopez (Mellick), 10:00; 3, EV, Lilliana Byers (Jarisley Sanchez), 13:00; 4, EV, Byers (Lopez), 30:00; 5, EV, Byers, 38:00.
Second half: 6, EV, Eveyanna Townsend (Lopez), 42:00; 7, EV, Townsend (Lopez), 44:00; 8, EV, Townsend (Lopez), 62:00.
Saves: Valeria Lopez (Davis) 9; Kate Ketcham (EV) 2.
 
EISENHOWER 1, PROSSER 0 (4-3 SO): At Prosser, the Cadets prevailed in a shootout after 80 scoreless minutes for their first win of the season.
 
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Vanessa Tellez (E) 0; Rowyn Floers (P) 2.
Shootout: Eisenhower 4 (Alyssa Lee, Alondra Perez, Sierra Downes, Vianey Esquivel), Prosser 3 (Karen Villegas, Tessa Halfmoon, Valeria Moreno)
 
MOUNT SI 8, ELLENSBURG 0: At Ellensburg, Alexa Newman scored twice as the Wildcats shut out the Bulldogs. Full statistics were not available. 
 
TOPPENISH 3, CONNELL 1: At Toppenish, Diana Lustre scored twice as the Wildcats bounced back from a season-opening shut out loss. Vivi Hernandez opened the scoring in the eighth minute, and Lustre added a goal in each half before Connell got on the board.
 
Other SCAC schools in action Thursday included Wapato's 4-3 win at Connell, Zillah's 4-0 loss at Kiona-Benton and La Salle's 8-2 loss at Bear Creek.
 
First half: 1, Top., Vivi Hernandez, 8:00; 2, Top., Diana Lustre, 20:00.
Second half: 3, Top. Lustre, 50:00; 4, Connell, 77:00.
Saves: Makayla Torres (Toppenish) 5 saves; Connell 6 saves.
 
NACHES VALLEY 1, ROYAL 1: At Royal, Bella Rowe scored the Rangers' only goal on a penalty kick and Maddy Jewett held the Knights to a goal by recording 13 saves.
 
Scoring: 1, NV, Bella Rowe.
Saves: Maddey Jewett (Naches) 13.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

DAVIS 3, PASCO 0: At Davis, Kailey Willsey racked up 16 kills as the Pirates earned their first win of the season.

Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 16 kills, 13-14 serving, 6 perfect passes, 3 digs; Maryrose Thompson 11-11 serving, 2 digs, 13 assists;  Isa Garcia: 15-15 serving, 2 digs, 12 assists; Brisa Garfias 3 digs; Cheyenne Hull 14-14 serving 2 aces, 6 kills, 8 perfect passes, 7 digs.

EAST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 1: at East Valley, senior Jalee Anderson collected 18 digs as the Red Devils topped the Cadets 25-16, 25-12, 19-15, 27-25.

EV highlights: Jalee Anderson 18 digs; Keegan Fernandez 7 kills; Rainey Arnold 6 kills.

GRANDVIEW 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Grandview, Sienna Black drove home 13 kills and recorded six blocks as the Greyhounds beat the Grizzlies 25-23, 25-13, 25-22.

Sunnyside highlights: Graycee Morris 5 digs, 8 assists Ashlyn Schneider 3 kills; Mya Morales 13 digs; Lali Santana 2 aces, 3 digs, 5 assists. Grandview highlights: Sienna Black 13 kills, 6 blocks; Annabelle Alvarez 8 digs 13 perfect passes; Madi Thomas 16 assists, 2 aces.

MOSES LAKE 3, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, Lay'lee Dixon recorded six kills and eight digs while Adriana Milanez racked up seven digs and 10 assists in the straight sets loss.

Prosser highlights: Herbie Wright 3 kills, Kennedy Bailey 3 kills, Ally Denny 10 digs, Lay'lee Dixon 6 kills, 8 digs, Adriana Milanez 7 digs, 10 assists, Herbie Wright, 7 digs, 2 aces, Hannah Sonnichsen 7 digs, 2 aces.

SELAH 3, EASTMONT 0: At Eastmont, Madilynn Shurtleff boasted a team-high 14 kills and 11 digs as the Vikings swept the Wildcats, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16.

Selah highlights: Madi McNett 4 blocks 3 kills; Olivia Cuevas 4 digs; Milie Wilkey 2 Aces 5 digs; Citlali Bautista 10-10 serving, 9 perfect passes, 5 digs; Madilynn Shurtleff 15-16 serving, 14 kills, 11 digs; Charlene Schutz 2 kills; McKenna Heinle  3 kills, 4 digs; Kylee Huntley 8 kills, 2 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 2 Aces, 26 assists, 4 digs; Paige Baker 5 Assists, 2 digs.

ROYAL 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Royal, Rozlyn Radisich racked up 11 digs as the Rangers fell 25-9, 25-15, 25-16.

Naches Valley highlights: Kaydence Stroscher 6 kills 4 digs 2 blocks; Emma Snyder 5 kills 2 digs; Lexi Harris 5 kills 4 blocks; Rozlyn Radisich 11 digs; Gracie Hargroves 5 blocks; Marissa Murphy 3 digs; Michelle Walker 2 blocks.

GOLDENDALE 3, TRI-CITIES PREP 0: At Goldendale Taryn Rising drilled home 11 kills and collected eight digs as the Timberwolves completed a 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 sweep.

Goldendale highlights: Taryn Rising 11 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs; Brook Blaine 7 kills, 5 blocks; Ada Garner 5 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs, Brylee Mulrony 12 perfect passes, 8 digs, Lexi Molnar 4 aces, 3 digs, 5 assists; Emily Tindall 3 aces, six digs, 13 assists; Lydia Hanning 4 kills; Maggie Gutierrez 8 assists.

WARDEN 3, MABTON 0: At Warden, Keirrah Roettger collected eight kills and 20 digs in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-12 loss.

In other nonleague action, White Swan lost to Dayton 3-2, Wapato got swept by College Place and Yakama Tribal lost to DeSales 26-24, 25-16, 25-12. 

Mabton highlights: Alana Zavala 2 kills, 31 digs; Keirrah Roettger 8 kills, 2 Aces, 20 digs; Jentry Simpson 2 kills, 11 digs; Joana Mata 3 digs, 12 assists; Alea Bonewell 5 digs; Ashley Macedo 12 digs.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Central falls at Chico State

CHICO, Calif. — Central Washington's search for its first win of the season continued with a 3-0 loss at Chico State in a nonconference matchup Thursday night.

The Wildcats attempted nine shots but couldn't score while giving up 19 shots, leading to a pair of first-half goals. They fell to 0-3 heading into Saturday's game at San Francisco State, a team they beat 2-1 in Ellensburg last season.

First half: 1, Chico State, Jiana Martin, 32:00; 2, Chico State, Jiana Martin, 43:00.

Second half: 3, Chico State, Natalie Mendoza (PK), 86:00.

Saves: Mallory Patzer (CWU) 9; Emma Hofmann (CSU) 6.

