VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
DAVIS 3, PASCO 0: At Davis, Kailey Willsey racked up 16 kills as the Pirates earned their first win of the season.
Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 16 kills, 13-14 serving, 6 perfect passes, 3 digs; Maryrose Thompson 11-11 serving, 2 digs, 13 assists; Isa Garcia: 15-15 serving, 2 digs, 12 assists; Brisa Garfias 3 digs; Cheyenne Hull 14-14 serving 2 aces, 6 kills, 8 perfect passes, 7 digs.
EAST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 1: at East Valley, senior Jalee Anderson collected 18 digs as the Red Devils topped the Cadets 25-16, 25-12, 19-15, 27-25.
EV highlights: Jalee Anderson 18 digs; Keegan Fernandez 7 kills; Rainey Arnold 6 kills.
GRANDVIEW 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Grandview, Sienna Black drove home 13 kills and recorded six blocks as the Greyhounds beat the Grizzlies 25-23, 25-13, 25-22.
Sunnyside highlights: Graycee Morris 5 digs, 8 assists Ashlyn Schneider 3 kills; Mya Morales 13 digs; Lali Santana 2 aces, 3 digs, 5 assists. Grandview highlights: Sienna Black 13 kills, 6 blocks; Annabelle Alvarez 8 digs 13 perfect passes; Madi Thomas 16 assists, 2 aces.
MOSES LAKE 3, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, Lay'lee Dixon recorded six kills and eight digs while Adriana Milanez racked up seven digs and 10 assists in the straight sets loss.
Prosser highlights: Herbie Wright 3 kills, Kennedy Bailey 3 kills, Ally Denny 10 digs, Lay'lee Dixon 6 kills, 8 digs, Adriana Milanez 7 digs, 10 assists, Herbie Wright, 7 digs, 2 aces, Hannah Sonnichsen 7 digs, 2 aces.
SELAH 3, EASTMONT 0: At Eastmont, Madilynn Shurtleff boasted a team-high 14 kills and 11 digs as the Vikings swept the Wildcats, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16.
Selah highlights: Madi McNett 4 blocks 3 kills; Olivia Cuevas 4 digs; Milie Wilkey 2 Aces 5 digs; Citlali Bautista 10-10 serving, 9 perfect passes, 5 digs; Madilynn Shurtleff 15-16 serving, 14 kills, 11 digs; Charlene Schutz 2 kills; McKenna Heinle 3 kills, 4 digs; Kylee Huntley 8 kills, 2 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 2 Aces, 26 assists, 4 digs; Paige Baker 5 Assists, 2 digs.
ROYAL 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Royal, Rozlyn Radisich racked up 11 digs as the Rangers fell 25-9, 25-15, 25-16.
Naches Valley highlights: Kaydence Stroscher 6 kills 4 digs 2 blocks; Emma Snyder 5 kills 2 digs; Lexi Harris 5 kills 4 blocks; Rozlyn Radisich 11 digs; Gracie Hargroves 5 blocks; Marissa Murphy 3 digs; Michelle Walker 2 blocks.
GOLDENDALE 3, TRI-CITIES PREP 0: At Goldendale Taryn Rising drilled home 11 kills and collected eight digs as the Timberwolves completed a 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 sweep.
Goldendale highlights: Taryn Rising 11 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs; Brook Blaine 7 kills, 5 blocks; Ada Garner 5 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs, Brylee Mulrony 12 perfect passes, 8 digs, Lexi Molnar 4 aces, 3 digs, 5 assists; Emily Tindall 3 aces, six digs, 13 assists; Lydia Hanning 4 kills; Maggie Gutierrez 8 assists.
WARDEN 3, MABTON 0: At Warden, Keirrah Roettger collected eight kills and 20 digs in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-12 loss.
In other nonleague action, White Swan lost to Dayton 3-2, Wapato got swept by College Place and Yakama Tribal lost to DeSales 26-24, 25-16, 25-12.
Mabton highlights: Alana Zavala 2 kills, 31 digs; Keirrah Roettger 8 kills, 2 Aces, 20 digs; Jentry Simpson 2 kills, 11 digs; Joana Mata 3 digs, 12 assists; Alea Bonewell 5 digs; Ashley Macedo 12 digs.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
Central falls at Chico State
CHICO, Calif. — Central Washington's search for its first win of the season continued with a 3-0 loss at Chico State in a nonconference matchup Thursday night.
The Wildcats attempted nine shots but couldn't score while giving up 19 shots, leading to a pair of first-half goals. They fell to 0-3 heading into Saturday's game at San Francisco State, a team they beat 2-1 in Ellensburg last season.
First half: 1, Chico State, Jiana Martin, 32:00; 2, Chico State, Jiana Martin, 43:00.
Second half: 3, Chico State, Natalie Mendoza (PK), 86:00.
Saves: Mallory Patzer (CWU) 9; Emma Hofmann (CSU) 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.