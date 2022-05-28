CHENEY — After a big-time personal best, Zillah’s Mia Hicks set out to get another. After a runner-up finish in one field event, Naches Valley’s Julian Rodriguez jumped at another chance. And after a near-miss, Goldendale’s Alden Williams wasn’t about to miss another state title.
With their respective victories — Hicks in the girls 1A triple jump, Rodriguez in the boys 1A high jump and Williams in the boys 2B 800 — the trio claimed the Valley’s individual championships on the final day of the 1A, 2B and 1B state track and field meet at Eastern Washington University.
Adding to the gold-medal total was the Kittitas boys 4x100 relay team.
Powered by points in jumps and sprints, Zillah’s girls came away with a third-place team trophy. And the catalyst Saturday was Hicks.
The Leopard sophomore PR’d by more than a foot on her first triple jump, a result she didn’t see coming. “It was unexpected and amazing,” she said. “It made me fired up — I wanted to do better.”
She almost bettered that with her second jump, also 36-1 and six inches ahead of second-place Ella Bowers of Eastside Prep. Hicks’ Leopard teammate, Alaina Garza, jumped 34-4.75, a season’s best that put her fourth and added crucial points in the team race.
Hicks and Alaina Garza joined Kassy Garza and Elisabeth Walle to medal in the 4x100 relay. The foursome recorded a season’s best 51.87 for third place.
Hicks’ active day concluded with a third-place finish in the 200 in 26.40. She also placed fifth in the 100 in 12.89.
Saturday’s points, combined with Kassy Garza’s runner-up finish in Thursday’s high jump, added up for the Zillah girls. The Leopards finished third with 39 points; four teams were within seven points of Leopards but couldn’t top them.
It was a result that left first-year coach Jessica Carter marveling. “They are here because they work. They push through every single day,” said Carter, who singled out senior Kassy Garza, for her leadership. “She set an example for all of them.”
The 1A boys high jump featured a duel between Naches Valley’s Rodriguez and Cashmere’s Jonah Groce. Rodriguez sealed the victory when he cleared 6 feet, 3 inches.
The Ranger senior then pushed it up to personal-best 6-4 and just grazed the bar at 6-5, hitting it on his way down.
Rodriguez, whose previous best was 6-2, said he wasn’t fazed by soaring to a new height. “I’ve almost cleared 6-4 a handful of times, so I’m glad I got it out of the way.”
Earlier Saturday in the long jump, Rodriguez flew to a personal-best 21 feet, 10.5 inches, second to Connell’s Carson Riner. The second-place result was on his mind in the high jump, his stronger event. “I knew I wanted to walk away with a first place,” he said.
He also made off with a third-place medal in the 4x400 relay. He and teammates Xander Hires, Wyatt Clements and Noah Robles finished in 3:34.50, just off the season’s best 3:34.19 they recorded in Friday’s prelims.
Goldendale’s Williams, runner-up in Thursday’s Class 2B 1,600, surged to the lead midway through Saturday’s 800 and cruised to victory in a time of 2:00.21, a personal best by almost three seconds and just off the coveted 2-minute mark.
Williams, a senior who is coming off a stress fracture suffered last spring, was mindful of the speedsters in the 800 and wanted a quick pace to thwart competitors’ kicks. He got an assist from St. George’s freshman Shawn Jones, who took the early lead and brought them through the 400 mark in 59 seconds.
“He really pushed me to make a move early,” said Williams of Jones. From there, it was all Williams as the seized the lead and held off the field to win by about 10 meters.
Kittitas’ boys 4x100 relay, which recorded the second-best qualifying time, moved up a spot to grab a 2B title.
The foursome of Tony Rios, Josh Rosbach, Kyle Littler and Jonathan Marin claimed the title in 45.04. They had to overcome a tumble into their lane from another team during a handoff.
Toppenish’s 4x100 boys relay placed second in 1A in under 44 seconds but was disqualified due to a lane violation. Wapato’s team also was disqualified.
Zillah’s Carson Favilla stormed from midpack with a closing rush to claim second in the boys 1A 400. “I felt it today,” he said of the second-200 surge. “I just felt really good.”
Favilla’s time of 51.72 was a more than a second faster than his previous personal best, which he set in Friday’s qualifying. Favilla later placed seventh in the 200.
Toppenish freshman Tatiana Camacho took fourth in the girls 1A javelin with a throw of 106 feet even, a personal best by five feet. In the 2B girls shot put, Highland’s Gwen Rydberg placed fourth in a personal-best 34-2.5.
