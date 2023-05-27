BELLINGHAM – There wouldn’t be an improbable ending a second day in a row for top-seeded Naches Valley at the Class 1A state baseball final four.
No. 3 Klahowya and sophomore right-hander Carson Langguth made sure of that.
The Eagles jumped on the Rangers for four runs in the first inning and Langguth, part of a 1-2 pitching punch with fellow 10th-grader and semifinal winner Aiden Michael, tossed a one-hitter in a 12-1 victory in six innings at Joe Martin Field.
Klahowya claimed its first championship in its state final four debut while denying Naches Valley a fourth title in seven appearances in the final. The Rangers were making their first trip to the final four since 2014, when they last claimed the top prize.
“I know this is going to sting for a little bit but I told them nothing can take away what they accomplished this year and they got to hold their heads high,” Rangers coach Jake Fife said. “They have the coaches’, the fans’ and the community’s support that’s backed them all year and is so damn proud of them.”
Naches Valley used a three-run seventh inning Friday afternoon to beat No. 4 Montesano. The Rangers needed a couple errors by the Bulldogs to aid the rally and balk to push across the winning run.
The Eagles, who hadn’t won a state tournament game before this season, didn’t afford NV the opportunities Saturday.
Langguth struck out just two but was helped by a defense that committed an error in the first inning, but was flawless after that.
Klahowya slapped the ball around the artificial-turf field for 12 hits and took advantage of seven walks and four hit batters. The Eagles were up 4-0 before the Rangers had seen a pitch.
“You give up a four-spot in the first and you battle and try to chip away,” Fife said. “It’s just the way the ball rolled today. It wasn’t our day, unfortunately.”
Naches Valley catcher Ty Moore, the SCAC West player of the year, opened the bottom of the first and later scored on Klahowya’s lone fielding mishap. It was the Rangers’ only hit of the contest.
Other than walking a player and hitting another with a pitch, Langguth was perfect.
The Rangers finished the season 24-3, having won 16 straight before Saturday’s loss. Naches Valley roughed up its SCAC West opponents, posting a 10-0 league record while scoring 98 runs in conference play while giving up just seven.
Six players – including three who started both of the games in Bellingham – will graduate off the Rangers roster, while a dozen players were juniors or younger.
Moore and this weekend’s starting pitchers Luke Jenkins and Andrew Boyer are 11th-graders.
“We’re going to miss the heck out of our seniors, we had some great leadership and just some great guys,” Fife said. “For those young guys, we made it to a spot where not a lot of people get to make it to, so they have to remember what it takes to get here.”
Naches Valley earned its 12th top-four trophy in 27 state appearances.
Naches Valley highlights: Ty Moore 1-3, run.
