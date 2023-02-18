TACOMA -- Saturday was another monster day of Valley wrestlers in the Tacoma Dome. Twenty-two wrestlers won state championships.
Local state champions
BOYS
Class 4A
132 pounds: Sunnyside's Alejandro Fernandez md. Union's Noah Koyama.
Class 2A
152 pounds: Ellensburg's Francisco Ayala tf. Selah's Alonzo Lopez.
Class 1A
106 pounds: Toppenish's Steve Romero d. Elma's Xavier Espinoza.
113 pounds: Toppenish's Adan Estrada tf. Medical Lake's Hudson Raulston.
126 pounds: Toppenish's Justyce Zuniga p. La Center's Aidan Watson.
138 pounds: Toppenish's Marcos Torrez tf. Zillah's Wade Tynan.
145 pounds: Toppenish's Kiyanno Zuniga d. Omak's Caden Johnson.
152 pounds: Toppenish's Jermiah Zuniga d. Deer Park's Ivan Bogle.
160 pounds: Naches Valley's Mitchell Helgert d. Toppenish's Seth Ordaz.
195 pounds: Toppenish's Josh Luna d. Elma's Austin Salazar.
220 pounds: Darrell Leslie d. Quincy's David Medina.
285 pounds: Toppenish's Anthony Nava d. Blaine's Victor Gervol
Class 1B/2B
138 pounds: Granger's Jose Toscano md. Kittitas' Jonathan Jones.
160 pounds: Granger's Cody Northwind d. Jenkins' Nolan Jeanneret.
182 pounds: Granger's Conan Northwind d. Liberty's Jeshua Cwik.
GIRLS
Class 2A/1A/B
100 pounds: Toppenish's Mia Zuniga d. Black Hills' Sloane Kruger.
105 pounds: Toppenish's Sophia Torrez tf. Blaine's Genesis Zavquez.
110 pounds: Toppenish's Adalyne Montiel tf. Orting's Marjorie McDaniel.
130 pounds: Wapato's Lexi Garcia tf. Toppenish's Sara Ortega.
140 pounds: Toppenish's Ruby Clark tf. White River's Taydem Clark.
155 pounds: Toppenish's Ruby Rodriguez-Rios tf. Lynden's Belen Lopez.
190 pounds: Toppenish's Makayla Torres tf. Grandview's Ihanna Perez.
