West Valley vs. Davis football
Buy Now

Davis’ Lance McGee tackles West Valley’s Nick Gomez for a loss Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

The Valley's high school football Week 3 scores

CBBN

West Valley 7, Davis 0

Moses Lake 51, Eisenhower 0

CWAC

Ellensburg 41, Selah 0

Prosser 20, Grandview 13 (Thursday)

Nonleague

Kennewick 42, Sunnyside 7 (Thursday)

East Valley 56, Heritage 13

Mount Baker 13, Toppenish 7

La Salle 55 Hoquiam 27

Naches Valley 47, Wahluke 14 

Royal 48, Zillah 7

Wapato 7, Granger 6

Goldendale 34, The Dalles 13

Chelan 42, Cle Elum 7

Burbank 31, Kittitas 6 (Thursday)

Adna 62, White Swan 12

Reach Michael Ambrose at mambrose@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment