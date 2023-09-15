The Valley's high school football Week 3 scores
CBBN
West Valley 7, Davis 0
Moses Lake 51, Eisenhower 0
CWAC
Ellensburg 41, Selah 0
Prosser 20, Grandview 13 (Thursday)
Nonleague
Kennewick 42, Sunnyside 7 (Thursday)
East Valley 56, Heritage 13
Mount Baker 13, Toppenish 7
La Salle 55 Hoquiam 27
Naches Valley 47, Wahluke 14
Royal 48, Zillah 7
Wapato 7, Granger 6
Goldendale 34, The Dalles 13
Chelan 42, Cle Elum 7
Burbank 31, Kittitas 6 (Thursday)
Adna 62, White Swan 12
