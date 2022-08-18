With summer's oven still cooking, the high school football season got underway with the first day of practice on Wednesday.
The Valley's programs did their best to stay on the fringes of triple-digit afternoon heat, but at least — cross your fingers and keep hopes high — the skies were clear and air quality was good.
All of the other fall sports — volleyball, girls soccer, cross country and girls swimming — start their seasons on Monday.
In the third year of a four-year classification cycle, there are no changes to the Valley's four primary leagues with the CBBN (4A), CWAC (2A), SCAC West (1A) and EWAC West (2B).
The CBBN has, however, entered into a new crossover relationship with the Greater Spokane League and Mid-Columbia Conference for football only in the final week of the regular season. Those games will determine Eastern Washington's five qualifiers for the 4A state playoffs.
The first games of the regular season are slated for Friday, Sept. 2, but with the ongoing shortage of officials one game has already been moved a day earlier and it's a big one — Toppenish hosting two-time reigning 1A state champion Royal. The Knights are ranked second in SBLive's preseason 1A state rankings and Toppenish is No. 6.
CBBN teams will be involved in some compelling local-vs-local matchups with Davis playing at Selah and Prosser, ranked fourth in 2A, traveling to Sunnyside. West Valley will host Walla Walla while Eisenhower travels to Vancouver to face Evergreen.
An interesting CWAC-vs-SCAC matchup on opening day will have Ellensburg hosting Zillah, and on the first day of the Ellensburg Rodeo no less.
The Herald-Republic's annual prep football preview will be part of the Sunday edition on Aug. 28.
-
OPENING DAY GAMES
Friday, Sept. 2
Davis at Selah; Prosser at Sunnyside; Walla Walla at West Valley; Eisenhower at Evergreen; Zillah at Ellensburg; Royal at Toppenish (Thursday); Quincy at East Valley; Grandview at Wahluke; Wapato at Highland; Cascade at Naches Valley; La Salle at Cashmere; Dayton-Waitsburg at Granger; White Swan at Warden; Lake Roosevelt at Kittitas; Manson at Cle Elum; Goldendale at White Salmon; Sunnyside Christian at Pateros; Liberty Christian at Yakama Tribal.
