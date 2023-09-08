230903-wub-spt-wahiwestvalley-img238.jpg

West Valley's Antonio Barajas races for yards behind his blockers in the first half of the game with Walla Walla, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

High school football scores from Week 2

Nonleague

Davis 24, Ellensburg 14

Sunnyside 41, Post Falls 35

Sedro-Woolley 49, Eisenhower 3

East Valley 48, Naches Valley 28

Okanogan 49, Selah 7

Skyline 56, Prosser 21

Grandview 10, Wapato 0

Washougal 37, Toppenish 8

La Salle 28, Omak 21

Granger 42, Mabton 8

Manson 38, Kittitas 27

Life Christian 27, Cle Elum 9

Morton-White Pass 42, White Swan 6

Seton Catholic 22, Goldendale 7

1B Southeast

Sunnyside Christian 41, Touchet 35

Dayton 62, Yakama Tribal 38

Reach Michael Ambrose at mambrose@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment