High school football scores from Week 2
Nonleague
Davis 24, Ellensburg 14
Sunnyside 41, Post Falls 35
Sedro-Woolley 49, Eisenhower 3
East Valley 48, Naches Valley 28
Okanogan 49, Selah 7
Skyline 56, Prosser 21
Grandview 10, Wapato 0
Washougal 37, Toppenish 8
La Salle 28, Omak 21
Granger 42, Mabton 8
Manson 38, Kittitas 27
Life Christian 27, Cle Elum 9
Morton-White Pass 42, White Swan 6
Seton Catholic 22, Goldendale 7
1B Southeast
Sunnyside Christian 41, Touchet 35
Dayton 62, Yakama Tribal 38
