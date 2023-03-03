As 10-year-old Mario Mengarelli considered what he might witness during Yakima's first state basketball tournaments in 1999, he really had no idea.
After all, few did.
The Class 2A event's SunDome debut was beyond memorable, but of special enjoyment to the voluminous, high-voltage crowds were the Blaine Borderites boys and their unquestioned leader and star player, Luke Ridnour.
"He was awesome," said Mengarelli, then a fifth-grader at Granger Middle School when Blaine and Ridnour first hit town. "I was impressed by pretty much everything about him, but especially the way he controlled the game and just his competitive drive.
"Everything he did, I tried."
It's true that the slender, 6-foot-2 junior Ridnour, effective either as a point guard or shooting guard, was a complete package
He possessed lightning quickness with both his feet and hands, expansive court vision and an astronomical basketball IQ. Plus, he had exceptional competitive and leadership qualities.
And while he brought a 26.5-point scoring average to Yakima in 1999 and a 28.6 mark in 2000, Ridnour did not play with a shoot-first mentality.
Mengarelli himself would become a stellar all-around athlete, experiencing four state tournaments with Granger, and later would lead Zillah's Leopards to state 1A crowns in 2017 and 2019 as their coach.
Currently in his seventh season at Zillah, Mengarelli has brought a No. 2-seeded squad to the SunDome in the 24th year of state tournament action in Yakima. There were no tournaments in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.
In 1999, when the 2A tournament came to Yakima from Tacoma, Blaine had much to prove despite its 22-0 record and the presence of Ridnour. The Borderites had reached the title game the previous year, only to fall 98-89 to a highly athletic Elma team operating at peak efficiency.
So when Blaine again played for the championship, coach Rob Ridnour, Luke's Dad, dialed back his team's pace given the speed and firepower of the evening's opponent, Pullman's 25-0 Greyhounds.
After recovering from an early 10-point deficit, Blaine gained its footing behind the steady hand of Ridnour. Teammate Tony Nymeyer's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Borderites a 37-32 halftime lead and Pullman got no closer than three points thereafter in a 63-54 Blaine win.
Capping a 26-0 season, the Borderites had their first boys state title.
Blaine had compiled a long state history in Class 1A, led by Richard "Handshake" Hanson, a prep All-American in the mid-1960s, and Tim Evans in the mid-70s.
Hanson would become Central Washington University's' only three-time All-American and Evans was a four-year starter for NCAA Division II powerhouse University of Puget Sound, and played on the Loggers' 1976 national championship team. UPS hosted the Class 1A state boys back then in its venerable fieldhouse.
But though the Borderites sent 11 teams to Tacoma, their highest finish was third.
Having broken through for a title in '99, however, Ridnour and Blaine encountered a different challenge to start the 21st century.
Reaching the title game again, the Borderites ran into Wapato, a school just a few miles south on U.S. 97 and stocked with players like Rob Wilcox (18.8 ppg) and Adolf Garza (15.3), both of whom stood 6-3 but played much taller.
Having placed third the previous year, the Wolves brought a rabid fanbase, a 21-6 record and a nothing-to-lose mentality into Saturday night's supercharged atmosphere.
"The funny thing," said coach Larry Usher, currently the athletic director at Hermiston (Ore.) High, "is we came into that tournament as our district's No. 5 seed. But we had kids who were experienced and played hard. They knew they belonged."
Wapato went toe-to-toe with Ridnour and his mates, and as the fourth quarter wore on and the capacity crowd got louder, it appeared that a seismic upset might be in the making.
"We were up nine with 2:59 to play," Usher recalled, "and we were shooting two free throws. But we missed 'em, and that left the door open a little bit."
And Ridnour barged right through it.
"Even early in the fourth quarter, when Luke picked up his fourth foul, his Dad wanted a time out but Luke waved him off.
"'It's OK," he said, "I got this.'"
Ridnour's resourcefulness was on vivid display during Blaine's comeback.
"Twice we had Luke trapped at midcourt with none of his teammates coming to help," Usher said. "Once he bounced the ball off one of our kids, picked it up and took off, and another time he tossed the ball between our defenders, grabbed it and took off again."
The Borderites scrambled back to tie the score 52-52 at the end of regulation, then prevailed 60-56 in overtime.
Ridnour scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and OT and made other key plays that didn't appear on the stat sheet.
"Well, big guy," Usher said, extending his right hand afterward, "at least we made you earn it."
Smiling and nodding, an exhausted Ridnour (he'd played all 36 minutes) accepted Usher's handshake and said, "Yes, you did. Thank you."
No wonder Ridnour would then star for three seasons at Oregon, winning Pac-10 Player of the Year honors and leading the Ducks to the NCAA Elite Eight as a sophomore in 2002.
He left Oregon after the 2003 season and became a first-round NBA draft choice (14th overall) by the Sonics. Ridnour became their starting point guard for the 2004-05 season and spent five years in Seattle.
He later played for Milwaukee (on two different occasions), Minnesota, Charlotte and Orlando before retiring in 2016.
"Luke was quite the player," said Grandview athletic director Scott Parrish, who coached the Greyhounds during the Ridnour days and guided them to a 27-0 season in 2001-02. "He did a little bit of everything, and he was really good at getting his teammates involved."
Ridnour's pro career included 13 seasons, 830 games and averages of 9.3 points and 4.5 assists. Career-high seasons were 12.1 points per game for Minnesota in 2011-12 and 7.0 assists for the Sonics in 2005-06.
In 2005 Ridnour married Kate Reome, a Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) player he'd met prior to one of Yakima's state tournaments at a Rotary Club luncheon. They had become better acquainted through a mutual friend while Reome was starring for Central Washington's volleyball team and Ridnour was hooping at Oregon.
Reome, an All-American setter, led the Wildcats to a 26-0 regular-season record and their first NCAA Division II playoff berth in 2004. She also played on two Class 2A state championship girls volleyball teams at Lakeside.
After a 2004 CWU match, Reome espoused some of the competitive nature her future husband no doubt shared, telling this reporter, "What this group tries to do is get the other team down early, and then we like to kick 'em a little bit."
A member of Central's Hall of Fame, she and Luke reside near Seattle with their five sons. The Ridnours are devout Christians.
Meanwhile, Ridnour's legacy regarding Yakima's ongoing state tournament basketball history is as solid today as it was at the turn of the century.
Usher, in fact, is certain that his 2000 players will always have proud memories of their experience, even after coming so close to a championship before losing.
"I'm sure they were disappointed that they got so close to a state championship and didn't win," he said. "But now, years later, I think they realize what the situation was and are proud of what they did."
The situation was that Wapato encountered greatness on that March evening and came up short. But losing a lead to a team like Blaine with a player like Ridnour is never a disgrace.
Mengarelli is 34 years old now, and is married with two young children. Before a home game with Wapato earlier this season, the Leopards boys and girls squads wore replica jerseys of their favorite big-time players during warmups.
Colors, numbers and names of legendary players such as Jordan or Bird along with more contemporary athletes like Williamson or Curry abounded.
Mengarelli? The coach wore a white Sonics shirt, replete with green and gold trim, plus the number 8.
And above the numeral on the back was the name Ridnour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.