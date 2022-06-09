The culmination to the winter high school season in 2022 was historic in so many ways that it shouldn’t surprising that awards on behalf of these achievements overflowed.
For Team of the Year, Mat Classic was not only an arena for dominance but for ownership. And it was shared.
Toppenish’s boys and girls set all-time team scoring records at the state wrestling championships and that’s because of the 27 qualifiers that the Wildcats took to Tacoma 26 of them climbed the podium and received medals. What’s more, they had 19 in the championship finals, won 12 titles and amassed 608 points.
Toppenish’s boys, incredibly, scored so many points that if second, third and fourth were combined in the 1A state tournament it still wouldn’t match the Wildcats’ monstrous 402 points.
Two weeks later, Ellensburg’s girls capped a 26-0 dash through the season with a 20-point victory in the Class 2A state championship game in the SunDome. Having started with a core of freshmen four years earlier, Jeff Whitney was named the Jack Cleveland Coach of the Year on Wednesday.
Whitney blended those youngsters with some veterans in 2019 and the Bulldogs won 24 games and took home a third-place state trophy. After a pandemic-shortened season, this crew was poised to do something special and they did exactly that, not just with the unblemished record but with historic defense and dominance.
Ellensburg’s relentless defense held its 26 opponents to an average of 23.3 points and that led to a 38.3-point average win margin. In four state games, the Bulldogs allowed 31, 42, 25 and 32 points.
