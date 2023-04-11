The SWX All-Star Classic prep basketball games will be played Saturday at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
Pitting the top available players from the Yakima area against the Tir-Cities area, the girls game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. followed by the boys at 7. The series dates back to 1994.
Making repeat appearances for the Yakima girls will be Wapato's Trinity Wheeler and KK Bass and Davis teammates Esmeralda Galindo and Neveah Patterson. For the Yakima boys, Toppenish's Josh Perez, Sunnyside's Brent Maldonado and Zillah's Luke Navarre will be playing for the second year in a row.
Last year at Sunnyside, Yakima swept with the girls winning 68-62 and the boys winning 86-84. Galindo was the girls MVP.
Yakima boys: JJ Reyes, Prosser; Julian Garza, Grandview; Koby McClure, Prosser; Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside; Aiden Garza, Zillah; Kory McClure, Prosser; Josh Perez, Toppenish; Shane Rivera, Toppenish; Finnegan Anderson, Davis; Cesar Hernandez, Davis; Emmett Fenz, Ellensburg; Luke Navarre, Zillah.
Yakima girls: Mya Alvarado, East Valley; Laiken Hill, West Valley; Trinity Wheeler, Wapato; Jada Mendoza, East Valley; Baylee Maldonado, Sunnyside; Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg; Esmeralda Galindo, Davis; Adriana Milanez, Prosser; Lay'lee Dixon, Prosser; Natalee Trevino, Grandview; Naveah Patterson, Davis; KK Bass, Wapato; Jazmine Richey, Grandview.
Tri-City boys: Javier Sideregts, Kamiakin; Josh Woodard, Richland; Kade Smith, Chiawana; Jesse Tijerina, Southridge; Donavin Young, Chiawana; Jack Forbes, Richland; Charlie Tipke-Henry, Kennewick; Cole Jordan, Tti-Cities Prep; Jonah Gebers, Kennewick; Peter Dress, Kamiakin; Will Sullivan, Walla Walla; Andrew Dearman, Hanford.
Tri-City girls: Maddy Rendall, Kamiakin; Lynnea Moran, Hanford; Ellie Heideman, Hermiston; Presley Smith, Tri-Cities Prep; Izzy Simmons, Hermiston; McKaila Balcom, Tri-Cities Prep; Cami Martin, Walla Walla; Mireyah Lopez, Pasco; Malia Ruud, Chiawana; Dylyn Dress, Kennewick; Kylee Fox, Richland; Haylee Johnson, Kennewick; Jadyn Holdren, Southridge.
