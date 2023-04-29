SELAH — Without a win in March, Selah's softball team is now without a loss in its last nine games.
With fast starts in both games, the Vikings continued their hot streak with a 9-7, 6-2 sweep over East Valley to wrap up their CWAC regular season on Saturday at Ruth Harris Field.
Standout freshman Avery Brewer went the distance in the opener with 10 strikeouts, although East Valley made a late rally with four runs in the seventh inning, and a four-run first at-bat was the catalyst for Selah in the second game as starter Lauren Thomas held the Red Devils' potent offense down for six innings.
Thomas had a huge day, preceding her second-game start with a home run and six RBI in the opener. Brewer pitched the final inning of the second game and had two hits in each game.
After an 0-6 start against 4A teams Kamiakin, Hanford and Graham-Kapowsin, the Vikings found themselves struggling at 2-4 in league and 2-8 overall on April 11. But the recent charge has lifted Selah to 8-4 in the CWAC heading into a league bye next week. The Vikings will host a nonleague game against West Valley on Wednesday.
East Valley is tied with Ephrata at 7-3 and will play a nonleaguer at Eisenhower on Tuesday before concluding league play on Saturday hosting CWAC leader Othello (10-0).
With the quick start in the second game, Selah built the lead to 6-1 through three innings with home runs by Maddie Telles, Dilynn Hite and Laci Ross.
East Valley's Tinley Taylor homered and drove in three runs in the opener, and leadoff hitter Tori Goodell was 3-for-6 for the day with a double and three runs scored.
Highlights — Game 1: Tori Goodell (EV) 2-3, 2 runs; Tinley Taylor (EV) 1-2, HR, 3 RBI; Leira Freeburg-Perez (EV) 2-4, 3b; Sophiya Castaneda (EV) 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Presley Weatherley (EV) 1-3, 2b; Alexa Clark (EV) 1-3, 2 runs; Avery Brewer (S) CG, 10 K, 2-3, 3 runs; Brynn Pendleton (S) 3 runs; Lauren Thomas (S) 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 6 RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 1-4, RBI; Dilynn Hite (S) 1-4, RBI; Kam Bennett (S) 1-3, 2b, run. Game 2: Tori Goodell (EV) 1-3, 2b, run; Madi Morrison (EV) 2-3, RBI; Alexa Clark (EV) 1-2, RBI; Lauren Thomas (S) 6 IP, 1 ER; Avery Brewer (S) 1 IP, 2-4, RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Dilynn Hite (S) 2-4, HR; Laci Ross (S) 1-3, HR; Kyra Ruddick (S) 2-3.
