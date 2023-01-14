ELLENSBURG — Despite four champions and 14 placers, Sunnyside wasn't quite able to catch Hermiston for the team title at Saturday's 24th annual Ray Westberg Invitational wrestling tournament at Ellensburg High School.
The Grizzlies got victories by Zaiden Gonzalez (106), Alejandro Fernandez (138), Christopher Villanueva (145) and Mateo Armendariz (285) and tallied 227.5 points. Hermiston also had four champions but finished with 253 points.
The host Bulldogs had a trio of champions and placed fourth with 155.5 points among the 17 teams. Jack Eylar (126), Francisco Ayala (152) and Logan Stolen (170) picked up the wins. Ayala pushed his season mark to 32-1.
Team scores: Hermiston 253, Sunnyside 227.5, Othello 206, Ellensburg 155.5, Selah 103.5, Wapato 101, Connell 94, Eastmont 87, Cheney 75, Kittitas 74, Prosser 59.5, Quincy 57, Rogers 50.5, Southridge 46.5, Goldendale 44.5, East Valley 41.5, Burlington-Edison 31.
Local placers
106: 1, Zaiden Gonzalez (Su); 2, Dezmon Martinez (Su); 3, Jayden Vazquez (Wap); 6, Alexis Hurtado (Pro); 8, Diego Cervantes (Se).
113: 4, Samuel Valencia (Su); 7, William Madrigal (Su); 8, Isai Maldonado (Pro).
120: 2, Noeh Martinez (Wap); 3, Stephen Maltos (Su); 4, Abel Acosta (Pro); 7, Brock Armstrong (Go); 8, Wesly Ely (Se).
126: 1, Jack Eylar (Ell); 4, Christopher Garza Jr. (Wap); 5, Moon Thompson (Se); 6, Bryan Madrigal (Su); 8, Adrian Gallegos (K).
132: 4, Rykker Schilperoort (Su); 5, Raul Sanchez III (Wap); 6, Memo Abundez (Se).
138: 1, Alejandro Fernandez (Su); 4, Jonathan Jones (K); 5, Matthew Gray (Go); 6, Samuel Gonzalez (Se); 8, Konner Carlson (Ell).
145: 1, Christopher Villanueva (Su); 2, Jonathan Marin (K); 4, John Dobie (EV); 5, Ivan Erland (Go).
152: 1, Francisco Ayala (Ell); 2, Alonzo Lopez (Se); 3, Colin Attaway (EV); 4, Josiah Skindzier (K); 5, Luke Bayne (Ell); 6, Samuel Gonzalez (Su).
160: 3, Mario Lamas (Se); 4, Finley Lorenz (Ell); 8. Angel Villa (K).
170: 1, Logan Stolen (Ell); 2, Kael Campos (Su); 3, Breck Hammond (Ell).
182: 2, Sean Davis (Ell); 3, Neo Medrano (Pro); 6, Kase Montgomery (Ell); 7, David Gutierrez (Su).
195: 5, Wyatt Boyer (Ell); 6, Inacio Valencia (Su); 7, Zaydin Ezell (Ell); 8, Jonathon Rubio (EV).
220: 4, Erik Martin (Se); 5, Chase Bugni (Se).
285: 1, Mateo Armendariz (Su); 5, Angel Leyva (Wap).
-
Davis girls win own invite
With three champions and seven total placers, Davis ran off with the title at its own 40-team Davis Invitational on Saturday.
Lynette Espinoza (100), Haliyah Yanez (125) and Gabriela Sanchez (155) were winners for the Pirates, who scored 170 points to best runner-up Moses Lake by 43 points.
Naches Valley's Jayde Coleman (120), Wapato's Lexie Garza (130) and Grandview's Ihanna Perez (190) were also winners. Garza recorded five consecutive pins to boost her season record to 26-1.
Top teams: Davis 170, Moses Lake 127, Hermiston 126, Chiawana 117, Richland 116. Locals: 7, Grandview 99; 10, Eisenhower 79, Goldendale 74.5, West Valley 71, Naches Valley 65, Granger 60, Zillah 54, Wapato 46, Prosser 45, East Valley 40, Ellensburg 29, Selah 19, White Swan 7.
Local placers
100: 1, Lynette Espinoza (D); 5-6, Esperanza Alejandre (Z).
105: 3, Alexis Huff (NV); 4, Mireya Buatista (EV); 5-6, Gabrielle Berger (Grg); 7-8, Emely Arreola (D).
110: 2, Gracie Pham (D); 3, Elizabet Garcia (EV).
115: 5-6, Jaazaniah Lustre (Z); 7-8, Addyson Allen (Pro).
120: 1, Jayde Coleman (NV); 5-6, Miranda Marquez (Ike), Yareli Garcia (Z); 7-8, Briseida Cisneros (Z), Evaisela Calixtro (D).
125: 1, Haliyah Yanez (D); 2, Sydney Masengale (WV); 5-6, Savannah Espindola (Grd); 7-8, Kimberly Madrigal (Grg).
130: 1, Lexie Garza (Wap); 2, Jordan Kiemele (Go); 5-6, Alexis Grenz (Se); 7-8, Paoky Sandoval (Grg).
135: 3, Madison Kiemele (Go).
140: 3, Ari Bartholomew (Go); 7-8, Ashley Cruz-Bustamante (Grd).
145: 3, Sonia Mendoza (Grg).
155: 1, Gabriela Sanchez (D); 2, Aiyana Marquez (WV); 3, Shealynn Spino (Ike); 7-8, Ruby Dallas (NV).
170: 3, Sailor Walker (Ell); 4, Shawnnastasia Jackson (WV); 7-8, Selena Martinez (Pro), Vanessa Morales (Ike).
190: 1, Ihanna Perez (Grd); 4, Gianna Sowers (D).
235: 4, Leslie Gutierrez (Pro).
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.