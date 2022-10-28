With a shot at a league title and a top seed for next week's state-qualifying round, Noah McNair is a good guy to have on your side.
Sunnyside's unguardable junior wide receiver caught his 14th and 15th touchdown passes of the season in the first quarter and led Sunnyside to a 28-8 victory over Davis on the final night of CBBN football at Zaepfel Stadium.
The Grizzlies, winners in five of their last six games, finished 5-1 to tie Eastmont for the CBBN title — the program's third in the last seven years.
Thanks to Sunnyside's head-to-head win last month over Eastmont, which stunned Moses Lake with a last-second Hail Mary to win 37-35, the Grizzlies own the league's top seed for the Week 10 crossovers and will host a winner-to-state game next Saturday. Their opponent will be the winner of Tuesday's play-in game between Hanford and Lewis & Clark.
From an 0-3 start in nonleague play to a league title, the Grizzlies have sure covered some distance.
"We played a good nonleague schedule and started out slow," noted Sunnyside coach Marshall Lobbestael. "Fortunately our guys stayed disciplined, stayed focused, and we dug out of that early hole. We’re hard workers, and the guys are hungry to prove themselves. I’m proud of how we kept working to improve."
West Valley took care of its business in Wenatchee, defeating the Panthers 28-9 to tie Moses Lake for third at 4-2. The Rams earned the No. 3 seed based on their head-to-head win last week and will play at unbeaten and second-ranked Chiawana next Friday.
First-year quarterback Brent Maldonado connected with McNair on scoring passes covering 37 and 42 yards in the opening period, and the Grizzlies went to work on the ground from there as Trey Castro and Dominique Booth added rushing touchdowns. Maldonado has 27 touchdown passes this season.
Jamasen Carter had a touchdown catch and conversion reception from Jason Chavez for Davis, which will host Ferris from Spokane on Friday at 6 p.m. Eisenhower, which fell to Cheney 28-20 in the first game of Friday's doubleheader, will play at Walla Walla next Friday.
In the other winner-to-state crossovers, Eastmont will host Richland, Moses Lake will travel to Gonzaga Prep and Central Valley will host Kamiakin on Friday.
Sunnyside=14=7=0=7=—=28
Davis=0=0=0=8=—=8
Su — Noah McNair 37 pass from Brent Maldonado (Ethan Avalos kick)
Su — McNair 42 pass from Maldonado (Avalos kick)
Su — Trey Castro 5 run (Avalos kick)
Su — Dominique Booth 5 run (Avalos kick)
Davis — Jamasen Carter 7 pass from Jason Chavez (Carter pass from Chavez)
