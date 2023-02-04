CBBN district wrestling tournament
Sunnyside's Stephen Maltos pins Eastmont's Rudy Vivanco in a 120-pound semifinal match at the CBBN district wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Davis High School in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Is Sunnyside deserving of its No. 1 ranking in Class 4A wrestling? Those in attendance at Saturday's CBBN district championships might have a strong opinion on that.

The Grizzlies went above and beyond on the mats at Davis, more than doubling the score on the runner-up with a colossal 505.5 points and eight champions to earn the program's fourth straight district title.

CBBN district wrestling tournament
Sunnyside’s Christopher Villanueva pins Eisenhower’s Abalberto Navarro in a 145-pound semifinal match at the CBBN district wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Davis High School in Yakima, Wash.

Most importantly and impressively, Sunnyside qualified 23 for next week's 4A Region IV tournament at Hanford, the next step toward Mat Classic in Tacoma.

After scoring 406 and 435.5 points at district on their way to state runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2020, the Grizzlies not only had both finalists at 106, 113, 120, 170 and 285 pounds but also advanced two to regionals in five other weights.

Seniors Alejandro Fernandez and Mateo Armendariz led the way with their third district titles. Fernandez, a reigning state champion, cruised through the 132 bracket with two pins and a major decision while Armendariz didn't allow a point en route to his third heavyweight CBBN title.

Jayden Jasso (106), Christopher Villanueva (145) and John Rendon (160) all repeated as district champions for Sunnyside.

Davis had two champions in sophomore Jacob Alcala (138) and senior Rigoberto Chavez (182) and the Pirates qualified seven for regional.

Eisenhower senior Will Chichenoff, who was a district runner-up as a freshman in 2020, won the 126 title by outscoring his three opponents 22-1. The Cadets advanced eight to Hanford.

CBBN district wrestling tournament
Eisenhower’s Will Chichenoff takes down Sunnyside’s Mesiah Valdez in a 126-pound semifinal match at the CBBN district wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Davis High School in Yakima, Wash.

Alcala earned a 4-2 win in overtime against Ike's Jose Olivera in the 138 final.

Wenatchee, which was 5-1 in league duals, was second with 226 points and two champions.

The CBBN's top five placers will join the top three from the Mid-Columbia Conference next week. Two-time defending state champion Chiawana, ranked fourth, won Saturday's MCC district title with 391.5 points and five champions.

CBBN district wrestling tournament
Davis’ Isai Perez, top, wrestles Sunnyside’s Rykker Schilperoort in a 132-pound semifinal match at the CBBN district wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Davis High School in Yakima, Wash.

Team scores: Sunnyside 505.5, Wenatchee 226, Moses Lake 181, Eastmont 167.5, Eisenhower 163, Davis 158, West Valley 62.

CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

106: Jayden Jasso (S) d. Zaiden Gonzalez (S), 4-3. 113: Samuel Valencia (S) d. William Madrigal (S), 8-6. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) p. Jesse Denson (S), 3:13. 126: Will Chichenoff (Ike) d. Bryan Madrigal (S), 5-0. 132: Alejandro Fernandez (S) md. Isai Perez (D), 13-3. 138: Jacob Alcala (D) d. Jose Olivera (Ike), 4-2 (OT). 145: Christopher Villanueva (S) d. Joshua Grubb (ML), 6-0. 152: Dayton Regan (ML) p. Trenton Miller (Wen), 2:52. 160: John Rendon (S) tf. Joseph Schuyleman (Wen), 15-0. 170: Edwin Puga (S) d. Kael Campos (S), 11-6. 182: Rigoberto Chavez (D) d. David Gutierrez (S), 17-10. 195: Evan Berdan (Wen) md. Ricardo Colunga (Ea), 10-0. 220: Jack Fluegge (Wen) p. Ashton Sanchez (ML), 0:12. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) d. Luke Almaguer (S), for.

THIRD-FOURTH

106: Ian Garza (ML) p. Jake Shrader (Ea), 2:24. 113: Jose Sanchez (D) d. DeAngelo Negrete (Wen), 3-0. 120: Drayden Gaither (ML) d. Rudy Vivanco (Ea), 3-2. 126: Mesiah Valdez (S) d. Kannon Sanders (Wen), 11-5. 132: Rykker Schilperoort (S) d. Ian Anderson (ML), 3-1. 138: Bryant Witherington (Wen) d. Michael Prather (WV), for. 145: Kaden Vreeman (Ea) p. Adalberto Navarro (Ike), 1:45. 152: Samuel Gonzalez (S) p. Emilio Castro (S), 4:09. 160: Cody Byers (ML) d. Carmelo Reyes (S), 5-3. 170: Randy Binner (Ea) d. Malaki Town (ML), 6-3. 182: Emmanuel Gurrola (S) d. Luke Fluegge (Wen), 4-3. 195: Spencer Housden (Ea) p. Ariel Gonzalez (D), 4:59. 220: Daniel Machuca (Ike) d. Abraham Garcia-Vasquez (Ea), 6-1. 285: Miguel Angel Galvez (D) d. Akeakamai Paikuli (WV), 3-2.

