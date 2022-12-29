Senior JJ Reyes fired in seven 3-pointers, including one in overtime, and scored 25 points to lead Prosser to a 64-59 victory over top-ranked and previously beaten Sehome in the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout on Thursday.
The Mustangs trailed by 14 in the second quarter and led by nine in the fourth before the game headed to OT, where Kory McClure made a field goal and two free throws.
Prosser (5-1) will face Lynden, which shares the top spot with Sehome in the latest Class 2A state poll, on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Sehome (7-1), which got 23 points from Grey Garrison, will play Grandview at 6 p.m. to wrap up the two-event.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 25, Koby McClure 11, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 9, Peters 0, Russell 8, Hultberg 5, Bailey 0, Flores 6.
SEHOME — Lawrence 2, Grey Garrison 23, Duckworth 1, Matt Storms 8, Swanson 2, Dominaves 1, Wright 3, Grant Keply 19.
Prosser 9 11 21 12 9 — 64
Sehome 11 17 11 15 4 — 59
-
WEST VALLEY 61, LAKEWOOD 58: Parker Mills and Meech Sadeddin scored 16 points apiece to lead the Rams (6-3), who play Kelso on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
LAKEWOOD — Bakary Sinko 10, Benjamin Rucker 10, Mason Weller 16, Parks 1, Stacey 6, Lydon 2, Zachary Stoddard 10, Greenland 3.
WEST VALLEY — Meluskey 8, Wright 2, Komstadius 6, Landen Birley 13, Parker Mills 16, Meech Sadeddin 16.
Lakewood=16=8=17=17=—=58
West Valley=15=11=19=16=—=61
-
WAPATO 54, NORTHWEST 40: Sophomore Julian Hamilton scored a season-high 18 points and AJ Garza got the Wolves going with 10 of his 16 points in the opening period. Wapato (4-3) will play Meridian, a 48-43 winner over Royal, on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
WAPATO — Redner 9, AJ Garza 16, Arizpe 2, Harrell 2, Julian Hamilton 18, Eneas 5, Bobb 0, Washines 0, McConville 2.
NORTHWEST — Drazin 0, Huang 0, Sethi 4, Traina 5, Welsh 7, Horn 4, Parmer 9, Cameron DeVore 11.
Wapato 16 8 21 9 — 54
Northwest 5 10 16 14 — 40
Highlights: Garza 4 stls; Chase Enaes 4 stls.
-
KELSO 58, ELLENSBURG 44: The 3A Highlanders (5-3) held the Bulldogs, playing without Gavin Marrs, to 22 points heading into the final period. Emmett Fenz scored 25 points, making 9 of 11 free throws, to lead Ellensburg (5-3), which will play Nooksack Valley on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 2, G. Fenz 2, Rogers 3, Andaya 6, Boast 4, Emmett Fenz 25, Musser 2, Lewis 0, Bennett 0.
KELSO — Mike Henderson 10, Smith 6, Marshall 8, Lukas 4, Yore 8, Ethan Mitchell 13, Eastham 5, Green 0, Amrine 0, Burt 0, Stewart 2.
Ellensburg 10 9 4 21 — 44
Kelso 15 16 7 20 — 58
Highlights: Josh Boast 7 rebs; E. Fenz 5 assts.
-
GIRLS
CASHMERE 45, ZILLAH 34: Sophomore Leah Kunz made 7 of 8 free throws and scored 15 points for the fifth-ranked Bulldogs (7-1). Talani Oliver’s 12 points paced Zillah (5-1), which plays Davis on Friday at 6 p.m.
CASHMERE — Talley 2, McKenna 4, Piepel 1, Bessonette 4, Hammond 7, Kaitlyn Bjorklund 10, Leah Kunz 15.
ZILLAH — Talani Oliver 12, Mia Hicks 9, Johnston 0, D’Ana Esquivel 10, Garza 3, Gonzales 0, Walle 0, Salme 0.
Cashmere 10 11 14 10 — 45
Zillah 12 6 8 8 — 34
-
OTHER SCORES: Nooksack Valley 55, Ridgefield 42; Overlake 62, Toutle Lake 35; Meridian 48, Royal 43; Burbank 72, Brewster 56.
