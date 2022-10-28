TOPPENISH — A long run down the right sideline on the third play from scrimmage gave a taste of the intensity Toppenish's senior running back brought to his final home game against rival Zillah Friday night.

Timmy Torres saw his path forward cut off with several defenders chasing him and could have simply stepped out to avoid contact while picking up a big gain. Instead, the 5-foot-5, 148-pound senior lowered his shoulder at full speed into the Leopards' defensive back, who earned credit for the tackle while Torres fell forward to complete his 34-yard run.

"From the start I already knew that I was going to come out of the gate really hard," Torres said. "The O-line came out amazing, too. I had to lay him out. I couldn't help myself."

He never showed any signs of slowing down or shying away from physicality until a minor ankle injury sent him to the sideline in the game's final minutes. By that time the Wildcats had done more than enough to wrap up a 21-0 shutout, their third straight win over the Leopards.

It also gave them a share of the SCAC West title, along with Zillah and Naches Valley.

Zillah matched the energy from Toppenish for much of the first half, keeping the game scoreless until Perez faked a short pass and threw a bubble screen over a defensive back to Torres. This time he sprinted past everyone for a 48-yard touchdown.

"I told the coaches, I was like 'yo, that bubble's open,'" said Torres, who ran for a season-high 141 yards on 23 carries and posted a game-high 53 receiving yards. "You can hit me on that, I'll catch it."

The Wildcats capitalized when the Leopards fumbled the ensuing kickoff, scoring immediately on a 24-yard wide receiver pass from Izaiah Maldonado to Adrian Villanueva. Meanwhile Toppenish's defense turned in a dominant first half, allowing only 59 yards of total offense.

That trend continued in the second half, although Zillah finally put together a sustained drive in the fourth quarter before the Wildcats' defensive line broke through to stop Zillah on fourth and 1 from the four. A strong push up front all night led to four sacks and helped preserve a shutout coach Jason Smith said meant a lot to the Toppenish defense.

"That was a focus we were trying to work on is keeping the quarterback contained in his pocket," Smith said. "Because we'd get upfield sometimes a little far and that makes a nice little lane for him and so we worked on that pretty good this week."

Smith wasn't sure how his team would respond after a week off from classes and a surprising 14-13 loss at Naches Valley. One of its key players in the secondary, senior Jeremiah Zuniga, missed some practice because of a wrestling recruiting trip to Arkansas Little-Rock.

The two-time Mat Classic champion made some key plays early. His teammates appeared locked in as well and Smith praised their strong response.

Torres exploded for 139 yards at Naches and said that performance boosted his confidence heading into Friday's showdown. He's looking forward to more of the same next week, when No. 2 seed Toppenish travels to face the No. 2 seed from the SCAC East, Connell, in a winner-to-state crossover. The Wildcats shut out the Eagles 27-0 on Oct. 7.

Zillah earned the No. 1 seed thanks to a random number draw held before the season and will take on the winner of a three-way Kansas tiebreaker between Kiona-Benton, Wahluke and College Place. That's scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday night at Connell.

Naches Valley, which beat La Salle 35-22 Friday night, ended up as the No. 3 seed and will face the unenviable task of traveling to Royal for a game against the two-time defending 1A champions.

Zillah=0=0=0=0=—=0

Toppenish=0=14=7=0=—=21

Top — Timmy Torres 48 pass from Josh Perez (Isaac Villanueva kick)

Top — Adrian Villanueva 24 pass from Izaiah Maldonado (I. Villanueva kick)

Top — Maldonado 3 pass from Perez (I. Villanueva kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Zillah, Wade Tynan 7-29, Jo Sonnichsen 2-(minus-3), Jayden Salme 11-(minus-7). Toppenish, Timmy Torres 23-141, Josh Perez 13-17, Anthony Ozuna 2-2, Maldonado 1-(minus-2).

PASSING — Zillah, Salme 10-22-1-122. Toppenish, Perez 10-20-1-142, Maldonado 1-1-0-24.

RECEIVING — Zillah, Jon VanCleave 3-49, Sonnichsen 1-22, Alex Rodriguez 1-20, Gio Cisneros 2-17, Cash Layman 3-14. Toppenish, Torres 3-53, Shane Rivera 2-46, Villanueva 2-35, Maldonado 4-32.