North Kitsap's boys didn't come to Yakima on a roll, but the Vikings sure left on one.
Sophomore Jonas La Tour played the game of his life with 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Vikings capped a 4-0 run through the Class 2A state tournament with a 56-53 victory over Clarkston on Saturday afternoon in the SunDome.
After losing to Lindbergh and Tumwater before state, North Kitsap started its run with a 65-52 first-round win over Selah and pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament in Friday's semifinals, rallying with a huge fourth quarter to knock off top-seeded defending champion Lynden 62-56.
Clarkston's Tru Allen, who had a game-high 26 points, scored with 26 seconds left to cut NK's lead to 56-53. After the Vikings missed a pair of free throws, the Bantams missed two 3-point attempts in the final 16 seconds.
The 6-foot-4 La Tour scored half of North Kitsap's points in the first half and made four of the Vikings' seven 3-pointers.
The Vikings, who came in seeded third, captured the program's first state championship and finished 24-4.
---
2A GIRLS
Lynden pulls away late
Following a drought with a flood, Lynden's girls finished their dominant charge in Yakima with a 60-38 victory over West Valley of Spokane in Saturday's championship game.
After scoring just two points in the second quarter, the Lions erupted for 40 points in the second half as Keylie Hershey led the way with 22 points and four of her team's nine 3-pointers.
Top-seeded Lynden posted winning margins of 18, 22 and 22 points in the SunDome to capture the program's third state title and seventh consecutive trophy.
Tournament MVP Ruby VanderHaak had 12 points and four assists and Liv Tjoelker netted 15 points for the Lions, who shot 48.7% and made 9 of 17 shots from 3-point distance. Lynden finished 26-1.
West Valley (21-6), which came in seeded eighth and lost to Lynden 48-36 in last week's regional round, got 15 points from senior Hailey Marlow. This was WV's highest finish since winning the 1997 title.
---
1A BOYS
King's rallies for OT win
From a 4-7 start to state champion — King's rallied over the entire season and especially Saturday night.
Trailing by nine with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, the Knights roared back to beat Lynden Christian 70-67 in overtime and capture the program's third state championship in six years.
Jordan Hansen's 3-pointer with 10 seconds left tied the game at 59-59 and he made 4 of 4 free throws in the final 30 seconds of overtime for King's, which trailed 57-48 at the 1:30 mark in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Tyler Linhardt put together 25 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for the Knights (19-10), who became the first team with double-digit losses to win a 1A state title since 1973.
Junior Shane McGaughey-Fick scored five of his 19 points in overtime and Hansen, a sophomore, finished with four 3-pointers and 16 points for King's, which needed overtime to beat Seattle Academy in the semifinals.
Junior Jaden DeBoer led Lynden Christian (22-6) with 28 points, making 10 of 11 free throws and four 3-pointers.
---
1A GIRLS
Lyncs deny Cashmere
Down eight after three quarters, Lynden Christian's girls held previously unbeaten Cashmere to four points in the final period and rallied for a 58-55 victory that gave the program its 13th state championship.
The Lyncs made 12 of 18 field goals in the second half and shot 60% for the game to capture their fourth title in seven years, including a 50-48 win over Cashmere two years ago.
Cashmere's Hailey Van Lith, the state's all-time leading scorer, put up 27 points, hit six 3-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds. The Bulldogs (24-1) finished second three times and third last year in Van Lith's four seasons.
Cashmere closed the third quarter with an 8-0 run for a 51-43 lead, but the Lyncs outscored the Bulldogs 15-4 in the final period.
LC's depth paved the way as Libby Stump tallied 12 points and Riley Dykstra and Emily Mellema netted 10 apiece. That trio made 13 of 20 shots, and Paige TeVelde hit three of the Lyncs' eight 3-pointers.
Lynden Christian finished 27-1 with a 22-game win streak, losing only to 4A state runner-up Woodinville.